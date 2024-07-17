The Worst-Case Scenario for the 49ers in 2024
All 32 of Sports Illustrated's NFL team publishers recently laid out the worst-case scenarios for the team they cover this season. Here's the worst-case scenario for the 49ers according to yours truly.
"The oldest roster in the NFL finally wears down after three consecutive trips to the NFC championship. Brock Purdy misses an extended period of time due to injury because the 49ers pass protection is their biggest weakness, backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs isn’t good enough to keep the 49ers afloat and they miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020."
Let me also add this: Brandon Aiyuk holds out the first few weeks of the season and the 49ers lose a game or two that they should win, which ultimately costs them a playoff berth.
That's what a doomsday season looks like for the 49ers. Last year, they seemed incredibly confident and hungry heading into the season because they knew they were better than the Eagles and would have won the NFC Championship if Brock Purdy had stayed healthy. And they were right. But they still lost the Super Bowl.
Now they seem borderline depressed and lacking motivation to "climb the mountain again" as they put it. And so instead of focusing on winning, the best players on the team seem to be more concerned with business and their contracts.
To be fair, it's highly unlikely the 49ers will miss the playoffs. But if Purdy misses an extended period of time, all bets are off, because the backup quarterbacks aren't good.