This 49ers’ offseason gamble already is paying dividends
The San Francisco 49ers made several roster moves this offseason as many key veterans moved on.
It marked a minor transition for the franchise, as players who helped define the early Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era began to depart.
While the organization's mini-rebuild required many tough decisions, the front office may ultimately be grateful for one key departure due to his recurring injuries.
Dre Greenlaw has yet to feature for the Denver Broncos
Let me say first and foremost, injuries to any player are terrible. No one wants to see a player banged up. Sadly, it's part and parcel of the NFL, a sport that can just as easily make or break your career, and the front office has to make tough decisions.
One key departure saw the farewell of Dre Greenlaw. It was an understandable decision to make, given the awful injury no player should ever go through at the Super Bowl, but the 49ers' front office had the foresight to predict that recurring injuries could be on the cards.
He has yet to feature in a single game this season for the Broncos after penning a three-year, $35 million contract back in March. He will now be out until Week 7 where he could play against the New York Giants.
The decision to replace him proved to be a masterstroke for long-term cap space. Despite a rocky start in Denver, former Niners often excel elsewhere, and Greenlaw’s consistent dedication to the organization suggests better days are coming.
The 49ers have already utilized Dre Greenlaw's replacement effectively
Greenlaw’s departure opened the door for third-year linebacker Dee Winters to take over as the starter, and he has quickly made a strong impression on Shanahan and team leader Fred Warner.
Shanahan shared before the season began that he had already seen signs that he is an adequate replacement for Greenlaw.
"I think he showed splashes of that last year," Shanahan shared with the media in the off-season. "He played to our style. He loves to run and hit. I think he got a taste of that last year. I think we all did. Now it’s just working on his body and trying to improve and stay healthy through a 17-game season. He’s shown that potential."
“He’s proven to me that he truly can be one-on-one with anybody out in space," Warner said of Winters. “It’s really fun being out there and just playing with a lot of energy and having fun. Some guys, they develop differently than others. And for Dee, he just needed those reps man. He’s been able to stay healthy, be on the field to get those.