Why Fred Warner is raving about this player on the 49ers defense
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has seen major development in third-year linebacker Dee Winters.
Having already faced the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, Dee Winters is on track to surpass his second-year stats of 44 total tackles.
Warner compares Winters to Dre Greenlaw
Before Dre Greenlaw’s devastating Achilles tear in the 2023 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, his partnership with Warner on the linebacker unit was exceptional. It was the best in the league, and the chemistry between the two was unparalleled.
Now that Greenlaw has departed for a new chapter with the Denver Broncos, Winters has been promoted to starter and has recorded 14 total tackles in the two games thus far.
Warner sees plenty of similarities between Winters and Greenlaw, a sign that promoting Winters was the right move from the front office. His game against the Saints indicated he's on the right path.
“When you look at the first thing that pops [out] it’s the speed they play with; they both have similar builds,” Warner explained on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs.” “They both are extremely explosive and fast athletes on the field and cerebral football players.”
Of his 14 total tackles, 11 were solo, matching Warner’s solo tackle total so far this season. This is a specific area where Warner has seen growth in Winters’ game.
“He’s proven to me that he truly can be one-on-one with anybody out in space," Warner said of Winters. “It’s really fun being out there and just playing with a lot of energy and having fun.
“Some guys, they develop differently than others. And for Dee, he just needed those reps man,” Warner said. “He’s been able to stay healthy, be on the field to get those.”
Warner on Robert Saleh's instant impact
The significance of Robert Saleh's return as defensive coordinator cannot be overstated. His presence plays a major role in why the defensive unit looks as fired up as ever.
Allowing 21 points to the Saints might seem a bit high in hindsight. But both games so far were decided in the final moments by Nick Bosa and Bryce Huff, the latter of whom previously worked under Saleh from his time with the New York Jets.
“Saleh’s been around the block. He’s been there and done it at a high level for a long time. He knows football through and through. Not just defense, but offense, and I think that help," Warner said.
"He knows the exact calls to put us in, in certain situations within the game. It’s almost like he’s a fortune teller. This dude knows everything. It gives such confidence for a player to go out there and play free. I love having him back.”