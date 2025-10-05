This 49ers Player Is Going Under the Radar Week After Week
The San Francisco 49ers have a 4-1 record after defeating the Los Angeles Rams on the road.
They were heavily overlooked heading into the game against the Rams, but delivered an impressive 26-23 overtime victory that rightly earned widespread praise.
The chaos of all the injuries within the roster has required a lot of adaptability, but it has also led to the emergence of a player who's riding the crest of a wave.
Jake Tonges is playing exceptionally well
Tight end Jake Tonges' season so far deserves all the praise. Practically an unknown, he's shown tenacity, determination, and made impressive strides in a remarkably short time.
He stepped up in Week 1 to seal the all-important touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. And he has proven since that his Week 1 performance wasn't a stroke of luck.
"He has been unbelievable," Shanahan told reporters after Week 5's win in Los Angeles.
"I mean, you just said it right there. How reliable he has been to make that unbelievable catch in the first game for the game-winner to beat Seattle, to how he has been every week since.
"I know he gets a lot more confidence. I know I get a lot more confidence just going through games, just knowing plays that I can call for him and stuff like that.
"He's been really good. His hands have been awesome. He's been good in the run game too and really happy for him."
Jake Tonges should still feature when George Kittle returns
After missing time with a hamstring injury sustained in the season opener, George Kittle is projected to return in Week 7. But Tonges should still feature when he returns to action.
Heading into Week 1 against Seattle, he had yet to record a single NFL reception. Since then, he’s picked up 18 more and produced three total touchdowns. This is incredibly fast growth, considering the limited opportunities he initially faced with the Chicago Bears.
The progress he’s made is nothing short of remarkable. He now shares the same number of receiving touchdowns as running back Christian McCaffrey for this season.
Undrafted in 2022, the 26-year-old’s journey is especially compelling. He's a Los Gatos High School and University of California (Berkeley) graduate, raised just an hour from San Francisco, now making his mark on what is effectively his hometown NFL team.
Right now, it's Jake Tonges' world, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.