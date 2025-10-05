All 49ers

This 49ers Player Is Going Under the Radar Week After Week

This is incredible growth.

Henry Cheal

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers have a 4-1 record after defeating the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

They were heavily overlooked heading into the game against the Rams, but delivered an impressive 26-23 overtime victory that rightly earned widespread praise.

The chaos of all the injuries within the roster has required a lot of adaptability, but it has also led to the emergence of a player who's riding the crest of a wave.

Jake Tonges is playing exceptionally well

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tight end Jake Tonges' season so far deserves all the praise. Practically an unknown, he's shown tenacity, determination, and made impressive strides in a remarkably short time.

He stepped up in Week 1 to seal the all-important touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. And he has proven since that his Week 1 performance wasn't a stroke of luck.

"He has been unbelievable," Shanahan told reporters after Week 5's win in Los Angeles.

"I mean, you just said it right there. How reliable he has been to make that unbelievable catch in the first game for the game-winner to beat Seattle, to how he has been every week since.

"I know he gets a lot more confidence. I know I get a lot more confidence just going through games, just knowing plays that I can call for him and stuff like that.

"He's been really good. His hands have been awesome. He's been good in the run game too and really happy for him."

Jake Tonges should still feature when George Kittle returns

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After missing time with a hamstring injury sustained in the season opener, George Kittle is projected to return in Week 7. But Tonges should still feature when he returns to action.

Heading into Week 1 against Seattle, he had yet to record a single NFL reception. Since then, he’s picked up 18 more and produced three total touchdowns. This is incredibly fast growth, considering the limited opportunities he initially faced with the Chicago Bears.

The progress he’s made is nothing short of remarkable. He now shares the same number of receiving touchdowns as running back Christian McCaffrey for this season.

Undrafted in 2022, the 26-year-old’s journey is especially compelling. He's a Los Gatos High School and University of California (Berkeley) graduate, raised just an hour from San Francisco, now making his mark on what is effectively his hometown NFL team.

Right now, it's Jake Tonges' world, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

