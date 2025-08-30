All 49ers

This might be the real reason the 49ers signed a new quarterback

This guy is different than the other 49ers quarterbacks.

Grant Cohn

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers' search for a third quarterback has been a bit bizarre this offseason.

First, they had Tanner Mordecai, an undrafted free agent from 2024. Then, they signed Carter Bradley, the son of assistant head coach Gus Bradley. Then, they waived Mordecai. Then, they re-signed Mordecai. Then, they waived him again. Then, they signed Nate Sudfeld. Then, they waived him three days later. Then, they re-signed Mordecai for the third time this offseason. Then, they waived/injured him and Bradley.

Whew.

Whatever Kyle Shanahan was looking for in his third quarterback, he couldn't find it. And so this week, the 49ers signed someone that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is quite familiar with -- former New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez.

New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) looks to pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLif
Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez (15) looks to pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Martinez was in training camp with the Jets last year when Saleh was their head coach. He spent the season on the practice squad and was recently released. Saleh must have liked him, because the 49ers didn't waste much time getting him.

Martinez has certain things in common with former Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. Both are mobile. Both started as true freshmen in college. And both had a ton of playing experience before they entered the NFL Draft.

Martinez was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions in 2023, and he spent that season on their practice squad. In 2024, he played for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL spring league, and won the MVP, the Championship and the Championship MVP. Not bad.

So now he's here to take Purdy's job, right?

Of course not. The 49ers most likely signed Martinez to give their defense a different look when they face the scout team offense during the week. Martinez is the 49ers' most mobile quarterback -- he ran for 45 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards in college. He's the opposite of Mac Jones, who's a pocket passer.

So when the 49ers defense wants to prepare for Sam Darnold, the starting quarterback of the Seahawks, whom they'll face Week 1, Saleh can make Mac Jones the scout-team quarterback. He could do a solid Darnold impression.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's S
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

And when the defense wants to prepare for Jalen Milroe, the backup quarterback of the Seahawks, who probably will get a few plays against the 49ers because he's such a running threat, Saleh can make Adrian Martinez the scout team quarterback.

Which means the 49ers signed Martinez primarily to help their defense, not their offense. That being said, if he ever has to play, maybe he could do what Purdy did once upon a time and exceed all expectations.

Funnier things have happened.

