This player might be the San Francisco 49ers' next superstar
When you think of the San Francisco 49ers, you think of how top-heavy and loaded some of the pieces on the roster are.
Trent Williams, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner could all make an All-Pro team on any given year, and it would not come as a surprise to anyone. Even Brock Purdy was in an MVP conversation, and Brandon Aiyuk was a second-team All-Pro selection.
With the emergence of Ricky Pearsall, there may be a new name to add to the list of potential All-Pros.
Ricky Pearsall is breaking out for the San Francisco 49ers
It is far too early to get this excited about Pearsall, but he is making it hard to contain. He is playing like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In fact, Pearsall is third in the NFL in receiving yards, behind just Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has more yards per target and yards per catch than both of them as well.
At this moment, he is the most efficient wide receiver in the NFL. All of his catches are timely as well. Of his 16 receptions,14 of them moved the chains for a first down. He has four catches for 71 yards and four first downs on third down.
Pearsall also has 10 receptions for 153 yards when the game is tied, and three catches for 87 yards when the team is trailing. He has just three catches for 41 yards in the lead. Pearsall is making catches that flip games when they are tight, and or help bring the team back when they are down. Averaging over 29 yards per catch when trailing is massive, especially for a team that is 3-0. It shows how much value he adds.
The season is young, but it's hard to get discouraged with what Pearsall is doing. This is a former first-round pick who has always had the physical traits to make plays happen. He is ascending into the player that the 49ers expected him to be, and in this offense, there is no doubt they can continue to scheme him the ball.
When Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle return, the ability to dominate targets may not be there. However, at this point, Pearsall is typically getting top receiver treatment. When those two come back, the coverage will have to shift away from him.
So, even if the targets get split more, he may be even more efficient down the stretch, which will be hard to do. We will see if Pearsall can continue to make this an All-Pro season.