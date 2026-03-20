NFL Expert Provides 2026 Expectations for Mike Evans and 49ers WRs

Adding Mike Evans has the potential to elevate the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver corps tenfold.

That is, if he can stay healthy after coming off a 2025 campaign that was by far the worst of his career. He played just eight games and recorded 368 yards, yet in the 11 seasons prior had recorded 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. An NFL record tied with Jerry Rice.

Now that Evans has joined, the 49ers have a true WR1 to complement Ricky Pearsall, who enters a make-or-break 2026 season after two years of not quite living up to expectations.

Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall must record 2,000 receiving yards between them

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) celebrates in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

“I’m trying to not overstate here, if Mike Evans is healthy, then this WR room can compete with the WR rooms Brock Purdy has had," shared Emmanuel Acho on Speakeasy Talk Show.

"Deebo Samuel, and a young Brandon Aiyuk… If Mike Evans is healthy he is a 1,200 yard receiver. Ricky Pearsall is like an 800 yard receiver.

"So if you’re top 2 WR are getting you 2,000 yards, that’s typically what Deebo and Aiyuk did. Don’t let that one Deebo 1,400 yard season fool you. I’m talking about normally.

"The top 2 receivers for the 49ers usually get you about 2,000 yards. If these top 2 receivers can get you 2,000 yards and the top 3 receivers can get you about 2,500 yards, that’s a win.”

The fact is, these numbers sound realistic on paper. However, expectations for Pearsall could ultimately define the upcoming season.

Evans has already proven his value, and if he stays healthy, the 49ers should get what they expect from him. The proof is from 11 of his last 12 seasons. But for Pearsall, reaching 800 yards would represent a significant step forward.

He recorded 400 yards in 2024 and 528 yards in 2025, but played fewer games and failed to score a touchdown. His 2024 season can be excused, as he was recovering from being shot and needed time to find his rhythm.

Injuries, however, disrupted his 2025 campaign, limiting his impact outside of a few standout performances. Staying healthy in 2026 will be pivotal for Pearsall.

The 49ers’ signing of Christian Kirk will also be important, as he has proven to be a capable depth option. However, Pearsall offers a higher ceiling.

Collectively, the trio should be able to meet Acho’s expectations.