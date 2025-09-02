This rare trait gives the 49ers tons of confidence in Ricky Pearsall
Ricky Pearsall might be the perfect role model on the San Francisco 49ers roster.
A year after his tragic shooting, his remarkable comeback from adversity continues to inspire everyone.
Pearsall's approach to football remains the same
When Pearsall was shot in an armed robbery attempt, a return to football wasn't at the forefront of his mind.
He had missed a lot of training camp, but yet, by an incredible miracle, made his debut for the 49ers 50 days after he was shot.
Just over one year on from the incident, Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Pearsall's approach to football remains exactly the same.
"Ricky is a special kid in terms of just how upbeat he is, how positive he is, he is kind of the same every day to us," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said on ESPN. "For such a traumatizing thing to happen to him where I know you're going to deal with PTSD there, you're going to not trust things as much, just to get shot randomly like that and to think you're going to die. ...That was as scary of a thing as I've been a part of. And to watch it not change who he is, to watch it not change his soul and his happiness and how he comes off, I think has been the coolest thing."
This inspiring outlook, marked by resilience and positivity despite adversity, is truly admirable and serves as a powerful example for others to follow.
Pearsall opens up on day-to-day challenges
Yet, despite all his positivity, Pearsall opened up about the adversities that affect him day-to-day.
"Unfortunately, I revisit that every single night I go to bed," he admitted.
"I kind of just carry that with me. And now I think it's not as much of avoiding it or revisiting it or not revisiting it. It's more of how I deal with it and the light that I put on it. And for me it's more of a positive light and the things that I can get out of that and more of a positive direction and try to inspire other people ... I've been doing a better job of dealing with it myself."
His ability to reframe such a traumatic experience with a positive outlook is truly remarkable.
Now in his sophomore year in San Francisco, the first-round draft pick is poised to take on the role of lead receiver just a short time into his career.
The past may always be part of his story, but his positive mindset about these experiences could push his game even further.
He showed glimpses of his true potential last year, and this season presents the perfect chance to achieve even greater milestones.