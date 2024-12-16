All 49ers

Three 49ers are Leading Pro Bowl Votes at Their Position

Three 49ers are the leading vote-getters for the Pro Bowl at their position in the NFC with one player being a surprise.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first Pro Bowl voting results have officially been released by the NFL.

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers didn't have nearly as many as last year. However, there are still three 49ers leading Pro Bowl votes at their position in the NFC. Two of them are the most obvious. George Kittle is the top vote-getter for tight ends, while Kyle Juszczyk is the top vote-getter for fullbacks.

Kittle has been an absolute monster this season and is easily the best player on the 49ers. He's tallied 60 catches for 861 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games this season. Not to mention the excellent job he does as a blocker, it's a no-brainer for why he's the top vote-getter at tight end.

The same can be said of Juszczyk who is also a no-brainer, but he's strictly a default. The fullback position isn't used by the vast majority of teams in the NFL. There are probably only five other offenses who use it closely as frequently as the 49ers and that's being generous. So, of course, Juszczyk will make it.

The surprise player who is joining Kittle and Juszczyk is Nick Bosa. He leads all defensive ends in the NFC with the most Pro Bowl votes. He really shouldn't be on there, but it goes to show again that the Pro Bowl is a popularity contest. Bosa isn't having a bad season at all.

He just hasn't been the super dominant figure that we're accustomed to seeing from him. He's also only played in 11 games with a handful of them being nonexistent performances. Bosa isn't having the significant impact he should be generating, especially for what the 49ers are paying.

Another reason Bosa is leading in votes is the lack of competition. Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons (10 sacks, 38 hurries) has better stats than Bosa but has been out of the spotlight. New Orleans Saints' Carl Granderson has the stats, too (eight sacks, 41 hurries) but plays on a putrid team. Even Minnesota Vikings' Jonathan Greenard (nine sacks, 45 hurries) is doing solid but isn't a popular name.

The Pro Bowl never fails to be a popularity contest. Luckily the votes aren't the exclusive way players can get into the players. It only counts for a third of it all, so Bosa might not even make it in. Either way, he never participates in it so it's moot. The 49ers will have at least Kittle and Juszczyk as the locks to be named to the Pro Bowl.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News