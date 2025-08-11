All 49ers

Three 49ers Whose Stock Rose Against the Broncos

These three 49ers helped raise their stock tremendously in the preseason game against the Broncos.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Junior Bergen (86) catches a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The preseason loss to the Denver Broncos was a fairly dull outing for the San Francisco 49ers.

That is largely due to the horrendous quarterback play from Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai. However, despite the dullness, there were some bright spots in the game.

S Marques Sigle

Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21).
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

First up is rookie safety Marques Sigle. He was all over the place in his first NFL action. Sigle registered six tackles and two run stops.

"I thought he was one of the guys who flashed a lot tonight," said head coach Kyle Shanahan. "He got a little bit late start on being injured in the offseason. I think it was a few days into camp where he really got going. But he's had a hell of a week here and finished it off good today.”

What was awesome to see from Sigle is he breaks down perfectly to make a tackle, which can be difficult for someone with his blazing speed. He has boosted his stock up after a solid outing.

WR Junior Bergen

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Junior Bergen (86).
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Junior Bergen (86) runs a pass route during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Rookie wide receiver Junior Bergen was drafted by the 49ers for special teams purposes, and after seeing his 28-yard punt return, it's clear to see why.

“He made a good cut and there was a guy down there and he made that guy miss and broke their contain," said Shanahan. "I thought it was a hell of a play. Those are his opportunities. Wish he got more in the game, but that was a hell of a play by him.”

Bergen hasn't cemented a roster spot yet, but after one return like that, it's tough to say he hasn't made the 49ers very intrigued in what he can do.

DL Sebastian Valdez

Washington Huskies defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez (50).
Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez (50) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (25) short of the end zone during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Another rookie who flashed is defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez. He's a name that is likely to be unfamiliar with most people since he's an undrafted free agent, but that might change now.

"I'd say he flashed the most today. Just noticed him out there," Shanahan said. "He’s been flashing a lot in practice. He’s been a problem in one-on-ones, and it looked like he played the run well today. When our O-Line coach talks about him in practice, that means he's doing some stuff, and it was good to see it carry over to the game today.”

Valdez has caught the eye of Shanahan. Anytime a player, especially a rookie, does that, it makes their stock instantly rise.

