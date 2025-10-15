Three 49ers Whose Stock Decreased in the Loss to the Buccaneers
There's no shame in the 49ers losing to the Buccaneers. It was a close game up until the final few minutes versus one of the best teams in the NFC.
However, that doesn't change the fact that there were some 49ers who negatively impacted the game. Here are three 49ers whose stock decreased the most in the loss to the Buccaneers.
Dominick Puni
It’s safe to say that Dominick Puni is going through a sophomore slump. His performance this year has been abysmal and is a significant drop-off from last season. All game long, he was getting dominated by the Buccaneers.
Puni allowed six pressures in the game. No other offensive lineman allowed more than two. That’s been the case in every game this year. He’s been a major letdown for the 49ers and arguably the worst offensive lineman.
It’s no wonder the run game has struggled this season. Puni, who excelled at it last year, isn’t able to dominate in this facet. The 49ers are six games into the season, so maybe he turns it around later, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.
Jauan Jennings
No one on the 49ers is playing through more injuries than Jauan Jennings. After the game, Jennings revealed he has broken ribs, multiple ankle sprains, and a messed-up shoulder.
He's a liability at this point and unreliable. To make matters more dramatic, Jennings and Kyle Shanahan were spotted arguing for a while on the sideline a little before halftime.
There's just too much baggage with Jennings at this point. He's been derailed since his calf injury/holdout. The 49ers should strongly consider trading him at the deadline.
49ers coaches
Normally, I would’ve placed the 49ers coaches, especially Kyle Shanahan, in my “stock increased” article. The work he’s done this season with countless injuries has been incredible to see.
However, one mistake the 49ers' coaches made changed not only the course of the game, but their season. On the play that Fred Warner sustained his season-ending ankle dislocation/fracture, the 49ers were down a player.
They only had 10 men on the field. The one player missing was the right side defensive end, which is where the Buccaneers ran the ball. If a defensive end is there, it can squeeze the runner inside. Instead, Warner comes down to fill the run and gets rolled up on.
The 49ers coaches should be ashamed of themselves. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek messed up, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh messed up, and so did Shanahan.
This mistake is one that a mediocre team makes, and thanks to this lapse, the trajectory of their season has changed
