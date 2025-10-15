All 49ers

Three 49ers Whose Stock Decreased in the Loss to the Buccaneers

These are the three 49ers who hurt their stock the most in the loss to the Buccaneers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no shame in the 49ers losing to the Buccaneers. It was a close game up until the final few minutes versus one of the best teams in the NFC.

However, that doesn't change the fact that there were some 49ers who negatively impacted the game. Here are three 49ers whose stock decreased the most in the loss to the Buccaneers.

Dominick Puni

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Dominick Puni (77)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Dominick Puni (77) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It’s safe to say that Dominick Puni is going through a sophomore slump. His performance this year has been abysmal and is a significant drop-off from last season. All game long, he was getting dominated by the Buccaneers.

Puni allowed six pressures in the game. No other offensive lineman allowed more than two. That’s been the case in every game this year. He’s been a major letdown for the 49ers and arguably the worst offensive lineman.

It’s no wonder the run game has struggled this season. Puni, who excelled at it last year, isn’t able to dominate in this facet. The 49ers are six games into the season, so maybe he turns it around later, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

No one on the 49ers is playing through more injuries than Jauan Jennings. After the game, Jennings revealed he has broken ribs, multiple ankle sprains, and a messed-up shoulder.

He's a liability at this point and unreliable. To make matters more dramatic, Jennings and Kyle Shanahan were spotted arguing for a while on the sideline a little before halftime.

There's just too much baggage with Jennings at this point. He's been derailed since his calf injury/holdout. The 49ers should strongly consider trading him at the deadline.

49ers coaches

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, left, and head coach Kyle Shanahan, right
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, left, and head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, exit the locker room during pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Normally, I would’ve placed the 49ers coaches, especially Kyle Shanahan, in my “stock increased” article. The work he’s done this season with countless injuries has been incredible to see. 

However, one mistake the 49ers' coaches made changed not only the course of the game, but their season. On the play that Fred Warner sustained his season-ending ankle dislocation/fracture, the 49ers were down a player.

They only had 10 men on the field. The one player missing was the right side defensive end, which is where the Buccaneers ran the ball. If a defensive end is there, it can squeeze the runner inside. Instead, Warner comes down to fill the run and gets rolled up on.

The 49ers coaches should be ashamed of themselves. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek messed up, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh messed up, and so did Shanahan.

This mistake is one that a mediocre team makes, and thanks to this lapse, the trajectory of their season has changed 

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News