Three Linebackers the 49ers Should Consider Signing
Free agency is most likely over the 49ers.
Unless there is one who is absolutely cheap, they probably are done. At least, for now they are until they see what they can get in the NFL draft.
One position that is severely lacking is linebacker. All they have is Fred Warner and no one else. Sure, Dee Winters was promising last year, but it can't be just him.
The 49ers need to add another linebacker aside from a rookie, with a few available free agents being intriguing. Here are three linebackers the 49ers should consider signing.
Eric Kendricks (Cowboys)
This isn't a new name at all for the 49ers. They had an agreement in place to sign Eric Kendricks last offseason, but he flaked at the last minute to sign with the Cowboys.
As I've written before, signing Kendricks would be a solid addition. He played well for the Cowboys last season and can fit under Robert Saleh.
However, the 49ers may feel slighted by him. It was because of Kendricks flaking that opened the path to signing De'Vondre Campbell.
Still, the 49ers are a more alluring defense for him to sign with because he won't have Dre Greenlaw there to dethrone him. Kendricks won't be cheap, but he also won't be expensive given this stage of free agency.
E.J. Speed (Colts)
Not as good as Kendricks and won't be a nickel linebacker, but signing former Colts' E.J. Speed could be intriguing. Speed was a solid run defender, which is what the 49ers need.
Bringing him in could be decent competition with Winters to see who could earn the spot on nickel. Ideally, Speed is on run downs in base packages.
But if he beats out Winters or whoever they have as a rookie, it would show he's made some strides to be trusted in that position. He should come at a very cheap price.
The issue with him is that he missed a lot of tackles (26) last season. As well as he was as a run defender, that is a stat that can make him an uncomfortable addition.
Kyzir White (Cardinals)
If the 49ers want another solid run defender, but without the missed tackles, former Cardinals' Kyzir White is their man.
He only missed 13 tackles last season, which is more comfortable number. Like with Speed, he would be predominantly for base package defense and competition.
White will be extremely cheap as well, so bringing him in should feel okay. He's even notched a few sacks last season and 21 pressures.
His issue is that he's an extreme liability in coverage. If an offense wants to throw against their base package, he will be the likely target.