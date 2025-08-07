Three Offensive Linemen to Watch in the 49ers' Preseason Opener
The San Francisco 49ers open the preseason against the Denver Broncos, and while we may not see a lot of the known veterans that will carry the team, the spine of the roster will be built out by what happens in these games. There are a few notable offensive lineman who could impact their standing on the team with their performance.
Nick Zakelj
Zakelj has been working with the starters for the majority of training camp. However, all indications from the coaching staff signal that he is not in competition with Ben Bartch as much as he is holding his spot down until Bartch is fully healthy.
When Bartch entered practice for the first time, he immediately worked with the starters ahead of Zakelj. However, Bartch has been on-and-off as the team eased him back in and may not see much work this week against Denver.
This is going to provide a massive chance for Zakelj to show that he has been improving and that he deserves a chance to prove he can start. Any struggles will only solidify Bartch as a starter.
Spencer Burford
Spencer Burford is a lock to make the 49ers roster because he is the most versatile lineman on the roster. However, there are still some big stakes, and it could include locking up the backup left tackle job.
Andre Dillard was presumably going to take that role when San Francisco signed him in the offseason, but he has not practiced yet. So, Burford has been getting that work. Trent Williams is unlikely to play a single snap this preseason, so the team is going to give Burford a long look through the next three weeks.
Does he make Dillard expendable and lock himself into the backup left tackle role? Considering they may not keep a fourth tackle, that could mean right tackle work as well.
Connor Colby
The preseason is all about letting rookies develop before the real games start. The seventh-round rookie from Iowa is the perfect player to examine in the preseason. He has been running with the third team offensive line so far, which makes him no lock for the roster.
His draft status helps, but he needs to string together a few weeks to avoid waivers and potentially the practice squad. The 49ers' interior line depth is thin, which gives him a shot, but he has to play well, and that will start this weekend.