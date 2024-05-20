Three Storylines to Watch When the 49ers Start OTAs
The first step towards the 2024 NFL season begins on Monday when organized team activities (OTAs) occurs.
At least, that is how Kyle Shanahan views it when the San Francisco 49ers kick it off. This is the first part of installation as Shanahan calls it where the players start to become entrenched into the playbook on both sides of the ball.
That is the main importance of OTAs, but there are actually a few storylines to key in on when the 49ers begin their practices. Here is what they are.
Will Brandon Aiyuk hold out or hold in?
Another year, another player who is due for a contract extension on the 49ers. This time it is All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Almost every player has elected to hold out of OTAs when they were due for an extension, but it isn't impossible that Aiyuk doesn't show up and participate. Or perhaps Aiyuk does show up, but doesn't participate like Nick Bosa did as a hold in.
Who will be the player the coaches hype up the most?
It seems like every year at OTAs the 49ers have at least one player who they hype up the most. Last year it was defensive end Drake Jackson, and in 2022 it was Talanoa Hufanga. Who will be that player this year that gets that hype? Whoever it is, they are going to face some unreal pressure. It's either going to be someone the 49ers desperately want to make a leap or someone who is proving to have an amazing work ethic.
How will the defensive structure look like?
One thing that is clear with the 49ers' defense is that they have two cooks in the kitchen. Nick Sorensen is the defensive coordinator, but Brandon Staley is right there with him to be almost like a co-defensive coordinator. It'll be interesting to see how the players respond to him and Staley. How does the chain of command work? And are the practices weird with it?