All 49ers

Three Storylines to Watch When the 49ers Start OTAs

There are a few storylines to keep a close eye on when the 49ers begin organized team activities on May 19. Here is what they are.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookies take a rest during the 49ers rookie
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookies take a rest during the 49ers rookie / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The first step towards the 2024 NFL season begins on Monday when organized team activities (OTAs) occurs.

At least, that is how Kyle Shanahan views it when the San Francisco 49ers kick it off. This is the first part of installation as Shanahan calls it where the players start to become entrenched into the playbook on both sides of the ball.

That is the main importance of OTAs, but there are actually a few storylines to key in on when the 49ers begin their practices. Here is what they are.

Will Brandon Aiyuk hold out or hold in?

Another year, another player who is due for a contract extension on the 49ers. This time it is All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Almost every player has elected to hold out of OTAs when they were due for an extension, but it isn't impossible that Aiyuk doesn't show up and participate. Or perhaps Aiyuk does show up, but doesn't participate like Nick Bosa did as a hold in.

Who will be the player the coaches hype up the most?

It seems like every year at OTAs the 49ers have at least one player who they hype up the most. Last year it was defensive end Drake Jackson, and in 2022 it was Talanoa Hufanga. Who will be that player this year that gets that hype? Whoever it is, they are going to face some unreal pressure. It's either going to be someone the 49ers desperately want to make a leap or someone who is proving to have an amazing work ethic.

How will the defensive structure look like?

One thing that is clear with the 49ers' defense is that they have two cooks in the kitchen. Nick Sorensen is the defensive coordinator, but Brandon Staley is right there with him to be almost like a co-defensive coordinator. It'll be interesting to see how the players respond to him and Staley. How does the chain of command work? And are the practices weird with it?

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.