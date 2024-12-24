Three Takeaways From the 49ers 29-16 Loss to the Dolphins
It was tough to sit through all four quarters watching the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Miami Dolphins. Still, there were three takeaways to discuss from their loss.
Brock Purdy continues to sink his value
Brock Purdy had a decent game if you look at the stat sheet. He completed 26-of-40 pass attempts for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. However, Purdy wasn't his sharpest in this game, especially in the fourth quarter. For a second consecutive game, Purdy lost the 49ers the game with minutes left due to a costly interception.
Purdy continues to sink his value entering the offseason. He's proven in back-to-back games that he can't go out there and win it. It's one thing if he failed due to a stalled-out drive, but he is the one causing the end with his horrendous interception. The blocking wasn't great on his interception as it was for a large part of the game, but it doesn't excuse his decision-making on that throw. It's getting uglier for Purdy who will be looking for a contract extension in the offseason.
The trenches need to be an offseason priority
Murky running lanes, inconsistent pass protection, and a nonexistent pass rush. If it wasn't obvious before this game, it's definitely obvious now. The trenches need to be an offseason priority of the 49ers. The offensive and defensive lines are not in an adequate state.
For the offense, it's clear Brock Purdy needs nearly perfect pass protection to thrive since holds onto the ball too long. For the defense, the secondary needs support from the front four with an impactful pass rush. The 49ers have to put full focus into improving these two areas or else 2025 will be more of the same.
Jake Moody might've ended his 49ers tenure
Try not to be surprised, but kicker Jake Moody missed another field goal this past week. He's had an abysmal career thus far and his last miss might've ended his 49ers tenure. Following the kick, the broadcast cut to Kyle Shanahan who was furious with it.
That looks to be the last straw for Moody, especially since Shanahan said in his postgame press conference that it is a kick he should make. Cutting Moody in the offseason is the right call for the 49ers and one that will be a stain on Shanahan's decision-making.
