Three Teams the 49ers Could Trade Jauan Jennings to
Several teams have reportedly inquired with the San Francisco 49ers about wide receiver Jauan Jennings, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
As of now, the 49ers have no intention of trading Jennings, but things can always change fast. All it takes is a good offer or for the relationship to sour for a trade to materialize.
If one is ever worked on, there are three teams that the 49ers could trade Jennings to.
Cleveland Browns
This destination comes at the behest of our sibling site that covers the Browns. Jennings can step into their offense and immediately fill a massive hole at the wide receiver position.
It’s just Jerry Jeudy who’s notable. The best part is that the Browns are likely to have a mediocre season.
That means it will help whatever draft pick the 49ers get in return from them. Plus, Jennings goes to the AFC, which is always a bonus.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Another year, another chance for the Steelers to acquire a wide receiver from the 49ers. Again, getting Jennings out of the NFC and into the AFC is always the goal.
Now, the Steelers do have DK Metcalf. However, similar to the Browns, they are lacking quality players after their No. 1 guy. Jennings slots in perfectly as the No. 2 receiver.
Suddenly, the Steelers' offense has some lethality. The only downer is the 49ers probably aren’t getting an ideal draft slot with the pick they’d get in return.
Los Angeles Chargers
Trading Jennings to the Chargers probably isn’t a good idea for the 49ers because the Chargers may end up getting to the playoffs again. But his fit in their offense makes too much sense.
They get a solid player who plays big, and they could use that for Justin Herbert. The best part of all for Jim Harbaugh is that Jennings blocks his tail off in the run game.
He’ll love that and will love Jennings’ energy. He’d be a great addition for the Chargers.