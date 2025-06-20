Trent Williams Calls Brock Purdy's Rise a "Cinderella Story"
A common theme on the San Francisco 49ers is how happy everyone was for Brock Purdy finalizing a contract extension.
It isn't just because he's worked hard to earn it, but because of his journey. No matter what anyone thinks of Purdy, no one can deny his rise has been a sensational story.
49ers star Trent Williams has asked about his thoughts on the 49ers and Purdy getting a deal done. Williams couldn't have been happier to see it.
"It's super, super fulfilling just to watch a guy like Brock. When you talk about a Cinderella story, I think this is the epitome of that," Williams said. "Guy's going from making a few hundred thousand a year to making fifty million a year is astronomical. It couldn't have happened to a better guy. He is the guy for this team. He is the guy for this franchise."
Purdy was one spot away from becoming an undrafted free agent. Had the 49ers not taken him, the odds are that he would have signed with another team.
He also would've gotten paid more as an undrafted free agent. It's funny how it all works out, especially when you recall it took injuries to not one, but two players for him to play.
Ever since Purdy stepped onto the field, he has made sure he was never getting pulled off it. His rise will forever be one etched in the history of the NFL.
But if you ask Williams, he believes Purdy is just getting started. There is more to come from his starting quarterback, and he cannot wait for it.
"This is just the tip of the iceberg. He's going to get another contract, he's going to win a lot of football games. He's that good of a player. Super, super happy to see that happen for him. I love him like a brother. I couldn't be any happier."