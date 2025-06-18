Trent Williams says Mykel Williams has Genetic Makeup to be a Star
Plenty of established players on the San Francisco 49ers have been in awe of first-round pick Mykel Williams.
Nick Bosa was the first player to be impressed with Williams, especially with his desire to learn. It has Bosa excited to have Williams playing opposite sides of him on Sundays.
However, there is another veteran who is excited about Williams. It is THE veteran on the 49ers, Trent Williams. He gave his thoughts on his first impression of the rookie, where he gave a thorough and highly praising assessment.
"He's a mountain of a man. He's a statue," said Williams. "To be that size, to have that frame, and to be that quick, and that fluid in short areas. I think he's a guy that can play first, second down to stop the run, then can play third down wherever you want him to play. He can play on the inside, he can play on the outside.
"He just has that genetic makeup to be a superstar as a defensive lineman. Obviously, it's got to happen on Sundays, and I think he's well capable of that. But for my first impressions of him, that's what it puts me in the mind of. I think he's gonna be a very, very talented defensive lineman. I think he's gonna make his name in the NFL. That's what I see right now."
Williams' physical skills have him primed to be a great player, but he has to put it together, as the star left tackle alluded to.
For the veteran Williams to say this about the rookie, it has to mean a ton. These two will grow increasingly familiar with each other when they face off in training camp.
It is a matchup that will benefit Mykel tremendously and give Trent a stronger sense of what he will become.