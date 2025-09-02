All 49ers

Trent Williams' comments about Nick Bosa might make 49ers fans explode

A player who is quietly going about his business.

Henry Cheal

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams answers questions from reporters following the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Trent Williams continues to set the standard as an exemplary professional on the 49ers roster, but he’s turned the spotlight on a teammate who's been quietly hustling.

Amidst all the noise about injuries and Jauan Jennings’ supposed holdout, there hasn’t been much talk about this titan in the heart of the 49ers’ secondary.

Trent Williams impressed by Nick Bosa's camp

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Williams specifically mentioned Nick Bosa and what he’s seen from him during training camp ahead of the Week 1 trip to Seattle.

Bosa's offseason has been quiet to say the least, with hardly any talk of him, which feels unusual given his influence in the locker room and the mentorship he provides to the new rookies coming through.

But Williams made it clear Bosa is locked in as ever for the new season, stating to the media: "I mean, it's hard for me to say he's on a different level [compared to other seasons]. For me, he's been the best for a minute. I don't want to say he's on a different level. He's Defensive Player of the Year; he looks like it every day.

"When he's on that field, he's the Nick we all know and love. One of the reasons why he is the one of the highest paid defensive players in the league.

"For me to be able to work with him every day, I'm really lucky and blessed to have him. Nick looks as dominant as he's ever looked."

Bosa now looks underpaid in this market

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) awaits his next turn in blocking drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

To the surprise of no one, Bosa didn't play a single minute in the preseason. But he will certainly be one to watch closely, given his lack of media coverage.

One massive talking point is that, in light of the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers, Bosa now looks like the biggest bargain ever.

When he agreed the five-year, $170 million deal, he became the highest non-paid QB in the league.

But now the 49ers look like they’ve hit the jackpot, especially given how rapidly the NFL’s inflation of certain positions grows year after year.

Bosa's preseason looks pretty calm. That could be a blessing in disguise as the season is quickly upon us. It’s worth noting that he is back with Robert Saleh, the coach who was instrumental in shaping his early career. That familiarity could help him reach new heights this season.

Even though Bosa’s stats have seen a slight decline since his Defensive Player of the Year campaign, his role is more vital than ever as the 49ers rebuild their secondary.

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

