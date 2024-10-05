All 49ers

Trent Williams Compares 49ers RB Jordan Mason to Marshawn Lynch

Trent Williams is one oldest players in the NFL and one of the greatest players of all time. Meaning he has the highest standards.

Grant Cohn

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams rduring the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams rduring the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
So on Friday, I asked him of whom running back Jordan Mason reminds him. I figured Williams has seen a ton of running backs since he entered the NFL in 2010.

"He reminds me of Marshawn Lynch a little bit," Williams said. "He has a little Beast Mode in him. I think the number and the dreads put him in mind, but when you look at how hard he runs and his cuts. Because as big as Marshawn was, he had the feet of a ballerina. You watch him out there in the open field making people miss or running people over. I think it's the same thing kind of with Mason."

"What's it like blocking for Mason," I asked one of the greatest left tackles ever.

"It's a joy," Williams said, "because you know he can run through arm tackles. He runs hard, man. He runs hard. You know it's going to take a committee to bring him down. You just think about getting a guy like that to the second level to where the smaller guys are, you're typically going to have a lot of success with a guy that runs like he does."

When Williams finished answering my question, I turned around and said to Jordan Mason, whose locker was directly behind me, "Trent Williams just compared you to Marshawn Lynch unprompted."

Mason blushed.

