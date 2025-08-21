All 49ers

Trent Williams Gushes Over How Skilled This 49ers Pass Rusher is

The hype for this 49ers pass rusher intensifies after what Trent Williams just said about him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams answers questions from reporters following the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
One area of improvement the San Francisco 49ers needed to make this offseason was pass rushing.

They weren't proficient in defense when it came to rushing the quarterback. It was Nick Bosa, with occasional help from someone randomly on the defensive line.

That's just not going to cut it. The 49ers needed to get help for Bosa. Their first order of business was drafting Mykel Williams with their No. 11 pick in the first round.

However, Williams addresses the run defense immediately as opposed to the pass. The 49ers needed another player to help them, which is what led them to Bryce Huff.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) participates in a pass rush drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

After a disappointing 2024 season, the 49ers acquired Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles. The hope with him is that he will return to his peak form in 2023, when he played for Robert Saleh.

Plenty of players and coaches have had a ton to say about him. It's only increased the hype surrounding him, but now it is Trent Williams who is intensifying it.

Trent Williams gushes over 49ers pass rusher Bryce Huff

"He's definitely a difficult block," said Williams. "Believe it or not, it has nothing to do with his low center of gravity. He's just a really, really, good pass rusher at using his hands. Has a really, really good get off the ball, which puts pressure on the guy he's facing, and it makes you make mistakes.

"And he's so fast and so athletic, and he can capitalize on it. He can bend the edge with the best of them. And he's really strong. You wouldn't think a guy with that stature would have raw strength, but he does. He plays his tail off. I got a lot of respect for him. I'm glad he's on our team."

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chats up new teammate Bryce Huff (47) during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers don't simply need Huff to pan out for him this season. They desperately need him to. He has the best chance of being the complementary effective pass rusher opposite of Bosa.

The 49ers haven't had that since 2019, when Dee Ford was there. It just so happens that Kyle Shanahan has compared Huff to Ford, so it lets you know what they're expecting.

All of this hype and praise is fantastic support for Huff that should fuel him for the season. The odds are in his favor to have an excellent year for the 49ers.

And that's exactly why excuses will not be tolerated if he flames out. It doesn't matter if it didn't cost much to get him to the team. With how they speak of him and his role, he has to live up to it.

Otherwise, an already questionable defense will be entering a bleak scenario.

