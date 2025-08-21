Three Offseason Moves the 49ers Already Regret
The 2025 regular season hasn't started for the San Francisco 49ers, yet there are some regrets they must be having right now.
Here are three offseason moves the 49ers already regret.
Trading Jordan Mason
By far, one of the best offensive players on the 49ers last year was Jordan Mason. It was thanks to him that the 49ers didn't experience a significant drop-off in the run game.
Mason was even leading the NFL in rushing yards by midseason before an injury struck. However, the 49ers elected to trade him to the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason.
Mason was a restricted free agent, so the 49ers placed a second-round tender on him that would've paid him $5 million if he stayed on the team.
The 49ers wanted to keep their cash spending at a minimum this offseason, which is largely why they dealt Mason. Unfortunately, the move is already regrettable.
The running back position is the most battered position for the 49ers, less than three weeks away from Week 1. Having Mason, who was largely healthy, would've been perfect.
His injury rate is far superior to Isaac Guerendo's. Mason only became battered because he was a bell cow. He wouldn't be that way with Christian McCaffrey back.
It would have been a perfect complement to McCaffrey. Sort of like a "thunder and lightning" duo. Instead, the 49ers have no clue what they have behind McCaffrey.
Cutting Maliek Collins
Speaking of battered positions, the defensive line is the second-most hurt position. What would've been useful to the 49ers is a defensive lineman who stays upright, like Maliek Collins.
He was one of their most reliable players last year by being active for 16 games, and was fairly solid all around. Now, the 49ers are struggling to get more than five players available for practice.
Cutting Collins, who was perfectly reliable, was not a sound move. His salary may have been a little much, but having a reliable veteran like him with so many young players would've been perfect.
But hey, at least the 49ers saved a little money. Now, they are hurting from it by being unable to hold optimal practices in training camp. It's going to hurt them when the regular season drags on.
Failing to strengthen offensive line depth
This obviously isn't a move the 49ers made, but it's the one they didn't make or tried hard enough on that is regrettable. Their offensive line depth is massively concerning.
It's an issue most teams in the NFL face, but the 49ers are at the top. The drop off from starter to backup is steep, especially at left tackle.
Trent Williams is more likely than not going to miss games this season. The 49ers don't have an adequate backup behind him.
It's going to get scary for the 49ers when he is out. Then there is the issue at the interior offensive line position. Ben Bartch is a walking red flag for injuries.
Yet, the 49ers banked on him to be their starter. It would be shocking if he can last more than half of the season. The 49ers will look to both rookie Connor Colby and Nick Zakelj.
The reason it's both of them is because right guard Dominick Puni is also injured. His status for Week 1 is up in the air, which means the 49ers will be facing a physical Seattle defense with a flimsy offensive line.
The season hasn't even started, and it's already looking incredibly rough for the 49ers.