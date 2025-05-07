All 49ers

Two ESPN Analysts Project 49ers DE Mykel Williams to Win DROY

Williams could have a pass-rush explosion as a rookie.

Grant Cohn

Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action.
Former Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ESPN recently asked 17 of its analysts to project which player will win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award next season. Two analysts, Stephania Bell and Lindsey Thiry, picked 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams.

Here's their analysis:

"Bell: Mykel Williams, Edge, 49ers. They knew they needed to improve their run defense, and their selection of Williams in the first round confirmed that commitment. His ability to set the edge is going to be fun to watch opposite of Nick Bosa. Returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has to be excited about molding the talented rookie into a perennial elite defender."

"Thiry: Williams. He could be a quick study under Saleh, who produced a top-10 defensive unit in the final two seasons of his previous tenure with the 49ers. Williams will play opposite of a former Defensive Rookie of the Year in Bosa, and on a unit that includes four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner. So Williams could go undetected on certain plays but also learn from some of the league's best."

MY ANALYSIS: I agree with Bell that Williams will be an outstanding edge-setter in the run game from Day 1. But run defense won't win him the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award -- pass-rush production will. He most likely will need double-digit sacks or tons of pressures to win.

And Williams didn't produce much as a pass rusher in college. To be fair, he often played inside the offensive tackle and took on lots of double teams. On the 49ers, he'll play outside the offensive tackle more often and get double-teamed much less frequently because teams will double-team Bosa instead.

So Williams could have a pass-rush explosion as a rookie. Most likely, he'll take time to develop that part of his game.

Grant Cohn
