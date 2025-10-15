Two free agent flops for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025
The San Francisco 49ers were not going to be major spenders in free agency this offseason, but that meant that where they spent their money had to be mindful.
While they were not massive adds, the team has to be disappointed in what they are getting from Luke Farrell and Demarcus Robinson after spending a good portion of their offseason money on them.
Luke Farrell has not helped the San Francisco 49ers run game
Farrell signed a three-year, $15.75M contract, which was notable at the time because the tight end hardly had any proven statistics. The 49ers liked his ability as a blocker, and they viewed him as a great complement to George Kittle.
With Kittle out, Farrell has stayed in his role as the blocking tight end, which has had value because it has freed up Jake Tonges as a pass catcher. However, Farrell has not provided much impact.
The 49ers run blocking has not been strong and they are clearly missing Kittle in that area. That was not supposed to be the case, as the 49ers were already supposed ot use Kittle less as a blocker thanks to Farrell. Farrell has not helped. He also allowed a sack on a blitz pickup against Tampa Bay. He is not helping in the areas he was expected to.
The San Francisco 49ers may not trust Demarcus Robinson yet
Meanwhile, Robinson missed the first three games to a suspension. That was expected when the 49ers signed him to a two-year $8 million deal. However, he has been a massive letdown in his three games since returning.
He had one big catch last week, but has six catches for 104 yards in the three games combined. He also went from 73 snaps agains the Los Angeles Rams to 13 against the Buccaneers.
Robinson is not nearly as productive as Kendrick Bourne and played less than Marquez Valdes-Scantling last week. Both of those players were cut from their respective teams this summer and signed with the 49ers months after Robinson.
It is fair that Robinson was suspended, but it should not be taking him this long to overtake Valdes-Scantling for snaps. Bourne cannot be the only legitimate receiving target, either.
The 49ers are not getting what they paid for in these two players, and it is not like they paid them massive salaries, either. Can they start to get a little more from these two free-agent acquisitions?