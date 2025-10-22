Two new trade candidates at linebacker emerge for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are going to have to decide what they want to do at linebacker, as they have two more games to go until the trade deadline. They have Tatum Bethune starting, but he has just one game of starting experience. It could be smart to add someone, even if the intention was not to immediately replace him.
ESPN went through the 25 most valuable trade chips in the NFL heading into the trade deadline. They listed two linebackers, Logan Wilson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Christian Harris of the Houston Texans, and in both cases, the 49ers were listed as a good fit.
Would the San Francisco 49ers trade for Logan Wilson or Christian Harris?
Depending on the trade cost and circumstances, both make a lot of sense.
Logan Wilson has been more of a playmaker in coverage than against the run. However, the 49ers need that, as Bethune has looked better against the run so far. Wilson lost his starting job to rookie Barrett Carter, but has played rotationally for the Bengals since. This could be a way for the 49ers to use him as well.
Wilson still has two years left on his contract, which could intrigue the 49ers, but it also could make his cost a bit higher.
Christian Harris is another former starter with 26 starts, but none of them have come this season. Harris is in a slightly different spot in that he is in the last year of his rookie contract.
Harris fell out of favor last season, and it is clear he needs a change of scenery. Still, at his peak, he was a good run defender. The Texans would likely take anything back for him at this point, and if San Francisco could get him for a pick swap, it would not even cost them a future asset.
This addition would be smart because the 49ers are going to need depth at the position. Could you imagine if one of Bethune or Dee Winters had an issue? They were already leaning on Curtis Robinson for a few snaps in Week 7.
Even if these are not the exact linebackers that the 49ers add, these are exactly the types of players they need to be targeting. These linebackers have starting experience, but could work as a reserve or even in a platoon, getting rotational snaps.
Neither would take significant draft capital to acquire, making it much more reasonable with less desperation.