UDFA WR Isaiah Neyor Stole the Show at 49ers Rookie Minicamp

Keep an eye on him.

Grant Cohn

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska wideout Isaiah Neyor (WO34) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Rookie minicamp was a bit of a letdown this year.

The 49ers' 11 draft picks all showed up, but only one of them actually participated in 7-on-7 team drills, and that was running back Jordan James. And he never touched the ball. The other 11 draft picks watched from the sidelines. I have no idea why. I've never been to a rookie minicamp where the draft picks didn't compete.

Instead, the undrafted rookies competed in 7-on-7. Even some undrafted second-year players participated as well.

The "headliners" were wide receivers Terique Owens and Isaiah Neyor. Owens was undrafted last year and is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens. He spent 2024 on the 49ers practice squad. Neyor was undrafted this year, he's 6'4" and he runs a 4.4.

Each receiver had one opportunity to catch a deep pass. Owens was first. He ran a fade route up the left sideline but didn't get open or fight for the ball at the catch point, so it got intercepted by the safety.

Neyor was next. He lined up in the slot, ran a fade toward the sideline, left the cornerback in his dust, made a fingertip catch and ran for a 60-yard touchdown. He looked like Julio Jones. Ok, maybe that's a stretch. But he was impressive.

Of all the 49ers' undrafted free agents this year, Neyor has the best chance to make the team and make an impact one day. Keep an eye on him.

Published
