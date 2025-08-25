The Weakest Position Group on the 49ers Heading into Week 1
Just a couple years ago, the 49ers didn't really have a position group you could call "weak."
They had arguably the most talented and deep roster in the NFL. And that's because they had the biggest bargain in sports at the time -- Brock Purdy. Now, he's the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL. And as a result, the 49ers have had to gut the middle class of their roster and retool with draft picks and journeymen.
All of a sudden, the 49ers have lots of position groups that are extremely thin. The offensive line is one injury to Trent Williams away from being one of the worst in the league. The starting wide receivers for Week 1 could be Ricky Pearsall and Robbie Chosen. And their kicker, Jake Moody, one of the worst in the league, is still on the roster.
But the 49ers have one position group that currently is the weakest of them all.
The defensive line is a serious problem
The 49ers still have Nick Bosa, who's one of the five best defensive ends in the NFL. But he hasn't produced big numbers the past two seasons because the talent around him has been mediocre at best, so opponents have focused their energy on blocking Bosa.
This year, the talent around him on the defensive line is even less proven.
The second-best player on the defensive line right now probably is Bryce Huff, who doesn't even start. He's a third-down pass-rush specialist who can't defend the run. Again, that's their second-best defensive lineman.
Their third-best defensive lineman is impossible to name. It could be rookie Mykel Williams, but he missed the entire preseason with what the 49ers are calling a hyperextended knee. He's healthy for now, but has gotten injured three times since the 49ers drafted him.
Second-round pick Alfred Collins is a huge work in progress. He might be good one day, but right now he seems like a backup with poor pad level who can play about 20 snaps before he runs out of gas.
Fourth-round pick C.J. West hyperextended his knee during the 49ers' joint practice against the Raiders and just returned to practice today.
Yetur Gross-Matos hasn't practiced once all offseason and probably will start the season on PUP List due to a knee issue the 49ers have been vague about. He has the sixth-highest cap hit on the team this season.
Kalia Davis is promising, but has recorded just one sack since the 49ers drafted him in 2022. And he might be the best defensive tackle on the entire team.
Jordan Elliott has five sacks in five seasons. He probably will start Week 1 against the Seahawks.
Robert Beal Jr. has one sack in 18 career games since the 49ers picked him in Round 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft. He might be the worst player on the entire team.
To be fair, this position group has lots of youth and could improve as the season progresses and certain players get healthy. But heading into Week 1, the 49ers have to wonder if their young, banged-up defensive line will get pushed around by a young and improved Seahawks offensive line.
There's only so much Bosa can do on his own.