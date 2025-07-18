All 49ers

49ers Star Nick Bosa Placed Fairly Low in 2025 NFL Top 100 Rank

Nick Bosa should be placed higher in this 2025 NFL top 100 ranking.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
NFL top 100 rankings are all the rage right now.

It’s fascinating to see how many players on the San Francisco 49ers make it, and where they get placed. Some are sensible, while others are surprising. 

One surprise ranking for a 2025 NFL top 100 player ranking derives from Pro Football Network. They have Nick Bosa ranked fairly low at No. 69. 

Bosa didn’t have as dominant a year as he could have, and he missed some time due to injury. But ranking him at No. 69 seems a little low. Here is PFN’s explanation. 

“If these rankings were based on name alone, Nick Bosa would be much higher, but it’s not. He still deserves to be here, though, as his impact extends beyond the box score. Last season, he earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod after recording 52 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, and 9.0 sacks in 14 games.

“Bosa finished the year with 69 total pressures (10th among edge rushers), 32 defensive stops (17th), and an outstanding 17.2% pressure rate (fourth). He also ranked fifth in pass rush win rate (22%).

“The 49ers’ defense struggled mightily in 2024. Robert Saleh’s return sparks some optimism, with hopes of Bosa reclaiming his status as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. His sack totals have declined since he registered 15.5 and 18.5 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. However, the advanced metrics show he’s still disruptive.”

If anyone needs to be reminded just how impactful Bosa is, refer to the Week 11 Seahawks game. As soon as Bosa exited the field with an injury, the Seahawks' offense had success.

Bosa should never rank lower than No. 50, because he’s a top 50 player in the NFL.

