Week 1 Against the Jets is a Must-Win Game for the 49ers

The 49ers have to start off the 2024 regular season with a win over the Jets in Week 1.

Aug 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) holds onto the ball after taking a snap against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The vibes surrounding the San Francisco 49ers have been foggy for the last two months.

Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams were holding out for a new contract, and injuries were compiling at an alarming rate. Nothing seemed to be going right for the 49ers. It was trending to be a poor start for their 2024 season.

However, the new deals for Aiyuk and Williams were finalized. Injuries also decreased significantly headlined with the return of Christian McCaffrey at practice. Suddenly, the 49ers find themselves gaining momentum to begin the regular season.

That is exactly why Week 1 against the New York Jets is a must-win game for the 49ers. All it takes is a win against the Jets at home in prime time to solidify their momentum. It will set the tone for their regular season as it did last year.

The 49ers fired on all cylinders in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. They dominated the Steelers in every facet. It would catapult the 49ers to start the season with five straight wins. A win against the Jets, especially in dominant fashion, can do the same.

It also, and most importantly, erases all of the negative aura throughout training camp. Just because the injuries slowed down and Williams and Aiyuk returned doesn't erase the awkward vibes of the last two months. It's been only a week of excellent atmosphere with their returns.

This game is their chance to put all of that to rest and prove everything is fine. Winning is a "cure-all" for anything negative that has taken place on a team. And for a team that is trying to avoid a repeat of the 2020 season, they need to be victorious against the Jets.

Every game is always a must-win, but this one carries significant weight. One that can define the first quarter of the season for the 49ers.

