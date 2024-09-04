How the 49ers are Building up Momentum Against the Jets
Six more days.
That is how much time is left before the San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2024 season against the New York Jets. The vibes surrounding the 49ers haven't been great ever since day one of training camo.
Multiple factors contributed to the weird atmosphere. It started with Brandon Aiyuk holding out, and then Trent Williams joined him. Injuries started compiling at an alarming rate as well. It was to the point that the 49ers had to cancel joint practices with the New Orleans Saints.
Nothing felt positive at all about the 49ers going into 2024. All of the energy felt bleak and hopeless. There were parallels to their 2020 season where everything went amiss following their Super Bowl loss. But now, all of that negative energy seems to be dissipating.
Suddenly, the 49ers are building up momentum against the Jets. It is thanks to the return of Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers will not have the dramatic contract negotiations between Aiyuk and Williams hanging over them against the Jets.
That was certainly going to be a massive thorn in them if any one of them were still holding out. It's why the 49ers needed to get the deals done with them. Not having either of them hand against the Jets along with the distraction would've negatively impacted them. They no longer have that worry.
As for McCaffrey, his return signals an encouraging sign for players who had been injured. Offensive lineman Spencer Burford is working his way back. Talanoa Hufanga is practicing again and Leonard Floyd is bouncing back from his knee injury. There is a lot of positive energy flowing within the 49ers now.
It's thanks to the return of Williams, McCaffrey, and Aiyuk. These three players are integral to the success of the 49ers in 2024. Now that they're back in the fold, the arrow is pointing upward for them. They went from having a victory in doubt against the Jets, to having it expected.
There is still concern about all three players' physical shape. But it is better to have them in some capacity than not at all. It goes beyond their impact on the field. Their presence is an inspiring one to the team and a signal that the 2024 season is here. It's time for the 49ers to lock in for a run at the Super Bowl.