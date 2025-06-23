All 49ers

Were NFL Scouts Wrong About 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy?

Let's go back and read NFL.com's scouting breakdown of Purdy when he entered the Draft.

Grant Cohn

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Brock Purdy is one of the biggest draft steals ever.

He literally was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and now he's the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL. So, how did NFL scouts misjudge him so drastically? Or, did they?

"Purdy is a burly pocket quarterback who needs a play-action based offense where he can rely on timing over release quickness and arm strength," NFL.com Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He can be a confident passer when he finds his rhythm, but throwing is more of a chore than a talent thanks to a labored release. Certain areas of the field will be off limits as he moves up to take on NFL coverage talent. He's a scrappy runner but not dynamic enough to make up for his shortcomings as a passer."

Zierlein wrote that more than three years ago, and we can see that he was overly harsh. He focused almost purely on Purdy's drawbacks and undersold his strengths.

But Zierlein wasn't completely wrong. Purdy does need a play-action-based attack. He doesn't threaten every blade of grass with his arm. His release isn't particularly quick. And while he is a good scrambler, the 49ers never call designed runs for him because he is not big or explosive.

Fortunately for Purdy, he's a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's play-action-passing game because he can throw while rolling left or right. And he's good at avoiding pressure behind a bad offensive line.

So, sure, the scouts were wrong about Purdy. Just not as wrong as it seems.

Published
