What the 49ers are Getting in Former Eagles DE Bryce Huff
There is no such thing as too many pass rushers.
The San Francisco 49ers have acquired edge rusher Bryce Huff from the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange, San Francisco is sending Philadelphia a mid-round pick for Huff's services.
The 49ers will have Huff under contract for the next two years, but there is an out they can exercise after the 2025 season. Huff will receive just under $8 million from the 49ers.
So, at the very least, the 49ers give up a mid-round pick and close to $8 million for an edge rusher for one season. Bringing in Huff is just what the 49ers needed: an experienced defensive lineman.
This makes up for the losses the 49ers experienced during free agency with departures and cuts. Had Huff been a free agent, he would've cleared over half of the edge rushers available.
It isn't because of how he looked in 2024. Huff had arguably the worst season of his career with the Eagles. He only tallied 2.5 sacks and 18 pressures in 12 games.
However, the 49ers have a chance to strike a bit of gold here (no pun intended). Huff spent three years with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on the New York Jets.
That is the main reason the 49ers acquired him. Under Saleh, Huff had the best performances of his career, with 2023 his most notable. He tallied 10 sacks and 68 pressures that year.
The 49ers are banking on similar production or close to it by reuniting him with Saleh. It is worth the roll of the dice because there is no risk involved.
They do not believe Huff is regressing. Rather, he wasn't able to fit in with the Eagles, and that's okay. It happens countless times with players who aren't a fit on certain teams.
The 49ers are chalking it up to that with the hope that Huff bounces back by reuniting with Saleh. Huff is predominantly a pass rusher, so don't count on him too much as a run defender.
That is perfectly fine because guess what? The 49ers drafted Mykel Williams to be their edge rusher against the run. With Huff, the 49ers can experiment with Williams at the interior.
Acquiring Huff makes too much sense for the 49ers. They get depth, an experienced edge rusher that they desperately needed, and a player who can potentially be impactful.
Maybe the price for him is a little much or the draft capital, but that is the cost of doing business for pass rushers. They are a premium position.
If he ends up rekindling himself into his 2023 form, the 49ers will have struck gold.