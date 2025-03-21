What the 49ers are Getting in WR Demarcus Robinson
It's tough to get excited about any of the players the 49ers signed in free agency.
Most of the free agents brought on are to help the special teams. It was necessary to add special teams players, but the 49ers still have plenty of needs left.
However, one need that was also addressed was at wide receiver. The 49ers signed former Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson to a two-year, $9 million deal with $6 million guaranteed.
On the surface, Robinson may not seem like needle needle-moving free-agent addition. But there are reasons to be excited about if you're unfamiliar with him.
What the 49ers are getting in Robinson is versatility. He can play in the slot as well as the outside. Although, he skews towards playing outside more, which is fine.
George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall can take the slot for most of the team. But it is excellent to have another wide receiver who is interchangeable.
That allows Kyle Shanahan to be creative and even shuffle players around for the same play to give a new look. In addition to his versatility, the 49ers get a walking first-down player.
27 of Robinson's 31 catches went for a first down. He is a reliable chain mover. The 49ers need that type of receiver, especially someone who can beat man coverage. That is what he can do.
Deebo Samuel could never do that. All a defensive coordinator needed to do to keep Samuel in check was place their average cornerback on Samuel.
That won't work with Robinson. He was one of the better receivers against man coverage, specifically press coverage. Robinson scored all seven of his touchdowns when facing press.
He tallied 16 catches for 251 yards against it with 15.7 air yards per target. Defensive coordinators will think twice about having their cornerbacks press Robinson.
Lastly, Robinson provides the 49ers with a vertical threat. They aren't a deep shot-throwing offense, but it will entice them to dabble in it a bit more with Robinson.
He at least gives the 49ers a new dynamic for defenses to account for. It can open things up for other players and allow for more sustained drives.
Robinson isn't a prominent or even a great player. However, he is a player that 49ers fans should be a little excited about what he can do in the offense.