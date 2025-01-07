All 49ers

What 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Needs to be Successful

Technically, the 49ers can extend his contract today

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The 49ers are on the verge of committing themselves long-term to Brock Purdy. So what does he need to be successful?

Technically, the 49ers can extend his contract today. And most likely, they will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. So what else should they invest in while he's taking up so much salary cap space? They can't invest heavily in everything.

Conventional wisdom says the 49ers should invest in their offensive line. Give Purdy more time to throw and we'll see the best version of him -- that's the logic. And that argument seems to hold water.

But if the 49ers invest in their offensive line, that means they expect Purdy to win shootouts because their defense won't be elite. And the 49ers' win-loss record is just 5-10 in the regular season when Purdy throws at least 30 passes.

When Purdy throws fewer than 30 passes, they're 18-3. So for him to be successful, he needs a great defense that can shorten the game and close it out. He throws too many interceptions, especially in the second half of close games, to win shootouts against good quarterbacks.

Which means the 49ers probably shouldn't make Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the league. Because lots of quarterbacks can be successful and win games on a team that has a great defense. Jimmy Garoppolo was one of them. But he never was more than a complementary piece on the 49ers no matter how much they paid him. He wasn't The Guy.

Neither is Purdy.

