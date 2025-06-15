All 49ers

What the 49ers Should Offer the Bengals for Shemar Stewart

The 49ers should take advantage of the situation.

Grant Cohn

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart is introduced before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart is introduced before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's Father's Day, and the Cincinnati Bengals still haven't signed their first-round pick, Shemar Stewart. Here's what the 49ers should do.

Call up Cincinnati. Offer them a third-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round in 2027 for Stewart, and tell them the third-round pick can become a second-round pick depending on whether he hits certain performance achievements.

Because unlike the Bengals, the 49ers definitely can afford him, even though they have a league-leading $92 million dead cap space. That's because they also have more than $46 million in effective cap space, which is the second most in the NFL. And they're worth roughly $8.5 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, the Bengals seem cheap compared to other NFL organizations. Sure, paid Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but they currently are haggling with first-team All Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson and they're trying get Stewart to sign a contract that he probably shouldn't sign.

That's because the Bengals can void all of the guarantees in his contract if he "makes any public comment . . . that breaches Player’s obligation of loyalty to Club and/or undermines the public’s respect for the Club, Club coaches, or Club management," according to Pro Football Talk.

That means they can take guaranteed money away from him if he says something publicly about the Bengals that they deem unflattering. Ridiculous. His agent can't let him sign that deal. No player should have to agree to that.

So the 49ers should take advantage of the situation. If the Bengals don't want to do what it takes to sign a top-20 pick, send him to the 49ers. They'll take care of him.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News