What a Potential Matthew Stafford Trade would Mean for the 49ers
This could be good news for the 49ers.
Matthew Stafford wants a contract extension and the Rams apparently don't want to give him one, so they have allowed him and his agent to seek a trade according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Which means Stafford might not play in the NFC West next season and the Rams potentially could take a step back.
If the Rams trade Stafford, they could sign Aaron Rodgers, but he's even older than Stafford. It's likely the Rams want to get younger at quarterback because the rest of the core of their team is extremely young. Think Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.
Perhaps the Rams will trade Stafford to the Minnesota Vikings so he can replace Sam Darnold. Their head coach, Kevin O'Connell, coached Stafford on the Rams and is extremely familiar with him. In return, the Vikings send the Rams their first-round pick from 2024 -- quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Or, the Rams could try to trade Stafford to the New York Giants for a package that would include the third pick in this year's draft and then take Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Either way, it seems the Rams might be the only team in the NFC West with a starting quarterback on a rookie deal. Meanwhile, the 49ers are getting ready to make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
I have a feeling the Rams would trade him instead.
