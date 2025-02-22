All 49ers

What a Potential Matthew Stafford Trade would Mean for the 49ers

This could be good news for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

This could be good news for the 49ers.

Matthew Stafford wants a contract extension and the Rams apparently don't want to give him one, so they have allowed him and his agent to seek a trade according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Which means Stafford might not play in the NFC West next season and the Rams potentially could take a step back.

If the Rams trade Stafford, they could sign Aaron Rodgers, but he's even older than Stafford. It's likely the Rams want to get younger at quarterback because the rest of the core of their team is extremely young. Think Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

Perhaps the Rams will trade Stafford to the Minnesota Vikings so he can replace Sam Darnold. Their head coach, Kevin O'Connell, coached Stafford on the Rams and is extremely familiar with him. In return, the Vikings send the Rams their first-round pick from 2024 -- quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Or, the Rams could try to trade Stafford to the New York Giants for a package that would include the third pick in this year's draft and then take Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Either way, it seems the Rams might be the only team in the NFC West with a starting quarterback on a rookie deal. Meanwhile, the 49ers are getting ready to make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

I have a feeling the Rams would trade him instead.

Read more

feed

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News