What Arik Armstead is Saying Ahead of his 49ers Revenge Game
Arik Armstead makes his return to Levi's Stadium for the first time since the San Francisco 49ers cut him in the 2024 offseason. The 49ers released him after he rejected a pay cut.
They wanted him to go from an $18 million salary in 2024 to a $6 million one-year deal with incentives that can earn him up to $8 million.
When Armstead received the offer from the 49ers, he cited feeling "disrespected" by it. Now, Armstead has a chance to get revenge on that disrespect when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the 49ers in Week 4.
Here is what he is saying ahead of his 49ers revenge game.
What Arik Arrmstead is saying ahead of 49ers matchup
"Excited about the opportunity to go back there, and it's a big time game for us," Armstead said on his return to Santa Clara. "Playing against a good team, so I'm excited about the opportunity to get back there and lace them up."
Well, that's one way to take the high road. Armstead kept his answer short and sweet. His demeanor during his comments didn't indicate any animosity either.
You would think that he would still feel a little slighted, given the way he exited the team. It wasn't dramatic at all how it transpired, but he's the one who said the 49ers disrespected him.
But perhaps enough time has passed to the point where he doesn't care anymore. It's been 18 months since his release from the 49ers.
Maybe now he's just happy to look back on the fond memories of the team that drafted him. Those fond memories aren't any games or accomplishments, but the people he was around.
"Just the teammates, the bond that you build with, you know, you go through a lot of ups and downs with people, just like I'm doing here, and you know, so that's what I cherish the most, is those relationships, those bonds," said Armstead.
"That's what you know, -- You'll forget about games, and you'll forget about wins and losses or stats at times. But you know, the people that you were with, you don't really forget about that.
Armstead seems relaxed and thankful for his time with the 49ers. However, he says all of this in the middle of the practice week.
That is bound to change on game day once he hits the field for the first time. That is when he will rekindle those emotions of disrespect to take out on the 49ers for revenge.
