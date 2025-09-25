One Area the 49ers Will Find Challenging Versus the Jaguars
Starting the season with a 4-0 record is within reach for the San Francisco 49ers.
All they have to do is take care of business at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defeating them initially seems easy for the 49ers.
However, there is one area the 49ers will find challenging versus the Jaguars. Failing to overcome this area will make it difficult for them to achieve victory.
It's getting pressure and bringing Trevor Lawrence down. The first and foremost obvious reason is that they don't have Nick Bosa. He's lost for the season after tearing his ACL in Week 3.
However, the Jaguars have provided sound pass protection for Lawrence through three games. He's only been pressured 22.5 percent of the time, the second-lowest rate for all quarterbacks.
Lawrence has also been the second-lowest-sacked quarterback (three). He does not get pressured and taken down much.
Without Bosa, that's only grown increasingly difficult. Jacksonville has two solid offensive tackles in Walker Little and Anton Harrison.
Little has been sound in pass protection this season, except for a nightmare matchup against Trey Hendrickson. It seems he can't hold his own against excellent pass rushers.
That means Bosa would've had a field day. Meanwhile, Harrison has shown improvement from last season. Entering Week 3, he's lowered his pressure rate from 7.3 (11th-lowest among right tackles) to 2.6 percent (lowest).
As for his quick pressure rate, he's lowered it from 3.5 percent (seventh-highest) to 2.6 percent (16th-highest). He's playing with confidence, and it's on rookie Mykel Williams and Bryce Huff to disrupt that.
Robert Saleh will also have to figure out how creative ways to generate an impactful pass rush without simply rushing four. That won't be as effective anymore.
Blitzing Lawrence should help by overloading and confusing the offensive linemen. But there's also a risk in that too. Lawrence doesn't hang onto the ball for long.
He has the sixth-highest time to throw rate at 2.66 seconds. He's played a significant role in the low sack and pressure numbers as well.
Even if the 49ers can win the majority of their matchups against the Jaguars' offensive line, Lawrence won't allow them to get to him with quick he is at getting the ball out of his hands.
The 49ers faced this difficult challenge last week against Kyler Murray as well. Murray had one of the lowest time to throw rates entering that game.
And if it wasn't for Bosa's injury, he likely would've remained at a low rate. But because Bosa was out, he was alloted ample time to hold onto the ball and bide his time.
Getting to Lawrence is going to be pivotal for the 49ers' defense. He's not mobile like Murray, so making their presence known early will cause him to freak out.
Either they'll force Lawrence into mistakes, a sack, or throwing short and underneath for their linebackers to clean up. If they can't get to him, it's going to be a long day for the 49ers.