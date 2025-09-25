All 49ers

One Area the 49ers Will Find Challenging Versus the Jaguars

Defeating the Jaguars initially seems easy for the 49ers, but it won't be if this one area gives them a challenge throughout the game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) finds a receiver during the first quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) finds a receiver during the first quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Starting the season with a 4-0 record is within reach for the San Francisco 49ers.

All they have to do is take care of business at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defeating them initially seems easy for the 49ers.

However, there is one area the 49ers will find challenging versus the Jaguars. Failing to overcome this area will make it difficult for them to achieve victory.

One Area the 49ers Will Find Challenging Versus the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's getting pressure and bringing Trevor Lawrence down. The first and foremost obvious reason is that they don't have Nick Bosa. He's lost for the season after tearing his ACL in Week 3.

However, the Jaguars have provided sound pass protection for Lawrence through three games. He's only been pressured 22.5 percent of the time, the second-lowest rate for all quarterbacks.

Lawrence has also been the second-lowest-sacked quarterback (three). He does not get pressured and taken down much.

Without Bosa, that's only grown increasingly difficult. Jacksonville has two solid offensive tackles in Walker Little and Anton Harrison.

Little has been sound in pass protection this season, except for a nightmare matchup against Trey Hendrickson. It seems he can't hold his own against excellent pass rushers.

That means Bosa would've had a field day. Meanwhile, Harrison has shown improvement from last season. Entering Week 3, he's lowered his pressure rate from 7.3 (11th-lowest among right tackles) to 2.6 percent (lowest).

As for his quick pressure rate, he's lowered it from 3.5 percent (seventh-highest) to 2.6 percent (16th-highest). He's playing with confidence, and it's on rookie Mykel Williams and Bryce Huff to disrupt that.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98)
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh will also have to figure out how creative ways to generate an impactful pass rush without simply rushing four. That won't be as effective anymore.

Blitzing Lawrence should help by overloading and confusing the offensive linemen. But there's also a risk in that too. Lawrence doesn't hang onto the ball for long.

He has the sixth-highest time to throw rate at 2.66 seconds. He's played a significant role in the low sack and pressure numbers as well.

Even if the 49ers can win the majority of their matchups against the Jaguars' offensive line, Lawrence won't allow them to get to him with quick he is at getting the ball out of his hands.

The 49ers faced this difficult challenge last week against Kyler Murray as well. Murray had one of the lowest time to throw rates entering that game.

And if it wasn't for Bosa's injury, he likely would've remained at a low rate. But because Bosa was out, he was alloted ample time to hold onto the ball and bide his time.

Getting to Lawrence is going to be pivotal for the 49ers' defense. He's not mobile like Murray, so making their presence known early will cause him to freak out.

Either they'll force Lawrence into mistakes, a sack, or throwing short and underneath for their linebackers to clean up. If they can't get to him, it's going to be a long day for the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News