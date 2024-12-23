What Brock Purdy Learned About Himself and the 49ers this Season
Everything was so easy for Brock Purdy when he first became the 49ers starting quarterback.
His team was elite and he was new. Defenses didn't have a book on him yet. Now, they do. And in his past 19 starts, his win-loss record is just 9-10 including Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Suddenly, Purdy isn't playing with the confidence he had last season. He's going through a down season and trying to grow from it.
After the loss to the Dolphins, Purdy was asked what he has learned about himself and his team this season. Here's what Purdy said, courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q. Realize there are two games left in the season, but what have you learned about yourself and this team this season? I realize it's frustrating to talk about that.
BROCK PURDY: "Man, it's sort of tough. We'll really see after the season just the theme of every game and all that kind of stuff, where we need to do better and stuff. But just off the top of my head, it's just been not clean football across the board. I just feel like we're hurting ourselves offensively and then when the defense gets a stop, like we got to go and capitalize. Last year we did that really well, last couple of years. We played team football for four quarters and I felt like we were pretty dominant. This year, it's just been hit or miss. The momentum as a whole team and a unit has just been okay, and that's a lot on me for the offense. I got to get our guys going, be on top of things, definitely learning that. But more than anything it's like we have a really good team, really good players, a lot of the core guys from obviously what we've done the last couple years. So that's what hurts is you have those kind of guys and culture here, we just haven't been able to get it done in some games."
Q. A lot of good players are not available. Challenges on the offensive line after injuries. It affects the quarterback. Not making excuses, but is that a factor in some of these games or are you, I should be elevating this offense regardless?
BROCK PURDY: "Yeah, that's my mindset. It doesn't matter who's out there, we have what it takes to win and move the chains and put up points, give our team a chance to win. That's my mindset. That's where I'm hard on myself is we've had some guys that have been banged up and all that and we haven't been able to get it done. So I'm just hard on myself when it comes to that. It hurts. But that's the NFL, man. I know that I'm capable of pulling through and winning these kind of games regardless of who's out there. It's just in the moment, man, I got to just be better, take what the defense gives me, continue to build guys up as we go. Learning a lot. It hurts going through this kind of thing but I still have all the faith in the world in what we can do moving forward. Still have two games left to go to showcase ourselves and who we are."