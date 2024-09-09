All 49ers

What Dak Prescott's Extension Means for Brock Purdy and the 49ers

Keep in mind, Patrick Mahomes earns an average of $45 million per season. So the quarterback market has exploded. And Purdy most likely will be the next quarterback to benefit from it.

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dak Prescott just became the highest-paid player in NFL history. In a year, Brock Purdy could eclipse him.

The Cowboys recently gave Prescott a four-year, $240 million extension with $231 million guaranteed and an $80 million signing bonus. Which means Prescott will earn $60 million per season on average. All for a quarterback whose win-loss record in the playoffs is just 2-5.

Prescott is a good quarterback -- he finished second in the MVP voting last season and was a second-team All Pro. But he never has made it past the divisional round of the playoffs. Which means his resume is lacking.

As opposed to Purdy, who finished fourth in the MVP voting last season and has gone to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl in two seasons as a starting quarterback. So his resume is better than Prescott's even though Purdy hasn't played long.

If the 49ers think they can get Purdy to sign an extension that's worth less than $50 million per season, they're kidding themselves. The market is clearly defined. They can offer Purdy what he's worth, which is no less than $60 million per season, or they can trade him. And I highly doubt they'll trade him.

Barring a serious injury or a surprising down season, expect Purdy to become the highest-paid player in the NFL within the next few months.

