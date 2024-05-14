What Drake Jackson Needs to Show in OTAs
Only two years ago the 49ers drafted Drake Jackson in Round 2.
Jackson was supposed to develop into the starting defensive end opposite Nick Bosa. Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek raved about Jackson and personally vouched for his talent and potential. When they drafted Jackson, he was only 21 years old, so he wasn't expected to produce right away. But he still played 33 percent of the defensive snaps and recorded 3 sacks. Not a bad rookie year.
Then in 2023, Jackson got an opportunity to be the primary edge rusher opposite Bosa on passing downs. But he struggled in that role. He recorded three clean-up sacks Week 1 against the Steelers, then recorded zero sacks the rest of the season. After eight games, the 49ers shut down Jackson and never activated him again. They shut him down. Instead, they traded for Randy Gregory and Chase Young and simply forgot about Jackson.
Now Jackson has one last chance to prove himself.
Gregory and Young are gone. So is Clelin Ferrell, who was the 49ers starting base defensive end last season. In their places are Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos. Those two will make the team, as will Bosa. So Jackson will have to beat out last year's fifth-round pick Robert Beal Jr. to make the team. And to beat out Beal, Jackson will have to show he has gotten much stronger than he was the past two seasons.
Last year, Jackson bragged that he can put up three plates on the bench, which woudl be impressive for a wide receiver, but not for a 270-pound defensive end. Let's see how strong he is this year.