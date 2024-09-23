What Happened in LA? How the 49ers Lost to a Decimated Rams Team
If you thought it couldn't get worse, it did. The 49ers gained a 14-point lead, only to lose 27-24 to the Rams. In a crushing loss, what happened, and what could've changed the result?
1. Brock Purdy
I'm tired of hearing everyone saying "Brock Purdy had a great game." Brock Purdy played well in spurts. That's the reality. Purdy started the game with a strong drive for the first touchdown pass of the day to Jauan Jennings. The next drive, another touchdown pass to Jennings. Albeit there were 3 penalties on LA on 3rd down, saving the Niners drive on their mistakes. Then the 3rd drive begins for the 49ers, Purdy gets three Rams in his face but throws an absolute beauty to Aiyuk to move the chains. Looks like another easy drive for the Niners to score again right? Nope, on 3rd & 4 Purdy throws to a smothered Aiyuk and Tre'Davious White breaks up the pass. Do you know who was open? Jauan Jennings was cutting back on the sideline and had more separation than Aiyuk. But hey one bad ball isn't the end of the world. Well, a fumble getting into field goal range is. Brock got hit by Byron Young to give up a sack-fumble. Giving the Rams hope ending the half only down 7, and getting the ball at the start of the 3rd quarter. To summarize Brock's first half, it wasn't terrible. There were a few bad balls to Aiyuk, but it seemed like they just weren't on the same page. Maybe it changes in the second half. Nope, the Rams coverage got better. And the Purdy scramble show arrived. Brock started to scramble more and more due to good pass coverage, and it didn't look good. I love it when a QB punishes a defense for not spying them. Chew up a free 10 yards and look confident doing it, Purdy did not look confident. Purdy looked like he was fighting for his life. It felt as if he had no other option time and time again, and was getting tired. In my opinion, that's what leads Brock into missing some of these big game-ending throws in the 4th. The biggest one being the deep ball to a wide-open Aiyuk to ice the game. Maybe if he has more time to practice with Aiyuk, he will feel confident to throw it, maybe if he scrambles less he has the brain power to see it. Whatever it is, it's one of the reasons they lost this game.
2. Special Teams
I didn't think that the 49ers Special Teams could be so bad. They allowed a fake punt for a first down early. But if I'm honest, it was a really good play by the Rams. Swinging all of their bodies to the left in unison, even if the Niners knew it was coming it would've been so difficult to stop it. I'll give that one up, but the punt return in the final minute of the game is inexcusable. The Rams have been lacking so much depth at receiver, that they used rookie Xavier Smith who was brought on from the practice squad. Yes, the PRACTICE SQUAD. Back to the play, less than a minute on the clock the 49ers punt in a tie game. The punt heads to the 12-yard line, giving the Niners a chance to put the Rams in terrible field position if they can make one tackle. They don't, Smith takes the ball to the 50 in an amazing play by him. With the Niners gunner a few yards away they couldn't make the tackle. The collapse is almost complete.
3. Nick Sorensen and De'Vondre Campbell
There were countless plays that can be blamed on Nick Sorensen's play calling, but I want to focus on the last play that mattered. The first snap after LA's huge punt return. The Rams motion out TE Colby Parkinson and De'Vondre Campbell follows. Matthew Stafford starts to drool. He knows what's about to happen, Campbell is not a coverage linebacker. He isn't Dre Greenlaw, he's a run-stopper. And Stafford knows that this is the best opportunity he's going to get. Parkinson runs a go route, Stafford throws it and Campbell has the most blatant defensive pass interference possible. Campbell doesn't look at the ball once and tackles Parkinson. The Rams are now in field goal range and can secure the game. So riddle me this, 42 seconds left, can't let up 10 yards, and we're putting Campbell on a TE in man coverage? I can't think of a worse play call. Matthew Stafford is notorious for being a smart player, and instead of making him use that brain you essentially ask him what's 1 + 1. You give him the most ideal matchup. It's unbelievable. There are plenty of reasons why the Niners lost, but this feels like the worst one.
4. Kyle Shanahan
Kyle got out-coached for the second week in a row. Sean McVay showed that he is a better playcaller. Whether it's passing the ball on a third down when you're barely out of field goal range, deciding to play Ronnie Bell, or over-relying on Purdy running like a chicken with no head. Maybe it's knowing that your WR core is weak now, so maybe run the ball like you did in Week 1 against a better defensive line? There were flaws everywhere. After these two games, I'm beginning to reevaluate what this team looks like without Shanahan at the helm. It might be what is needed, or he can get back to the Shanahan people know. An electric playcaller keeping the defense on their toes. And if we don't, who knows how long this will last.