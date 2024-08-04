What is the Hold up on a Contract Between the 49ers and Trent Williams?
Trent Williams holding out of San Francisco 49ers training camp was foreshadowed back in June.
Reports of "whispers" that Williams eventually wants a new deal from the 49ers were out there during that time. Sure enough, Williams is seeking a new contract from the 49ers and as a result is holding out of training camp.
It makes sense for Williams to seek out a new deal from the 49ers. For starters, he just saw the team do so with Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings. Now he is seeing other offensive tackles like Christian Darrisaw of the Minnesota Vikings ink a new deal that puts him as one of the highest paid at the position.
Naturally, Williams is thinking he is way better than Darrisaw and others being handed new deals, so of course he wants the 49ers to adjust to that. The 49ers should have no problem doing so either, yet Kyle Shanahan recently said there aren't new updates with Williams. So what is the hold up between the 49ers and Williams on a new contract?
I think the hold up stems from Williams' side. He is possibly trying to get an actual extension from the 49ers. His current deal has him playing three more years with the 49ers. He'll be 38 years old at the end of it. It makes sense for Williams, who shows no signs of slowing down, to coerce the 49ers into giving him an extra year or two on a new contract.
That is something that has to be tough for the 49ers to swallow. I don't blame them for not wanting to play ball on that possible demand from Williams. As great as he is now, the reality is his arrow is pointing down. All it takes is for one injury to drop him as an elite player and he has shown to get hurt every year.
There is also the battle against father time. It is undefeated and will pop up at any time. The 49ers should definitely not give into an extra year on Williams' current deal, but should give him a pay raise and reinstall guarantees onto the remainder of his deal. He doesn't have any left, so he could be expendable down the line.
Money manipulation could also be tricky for the 49ers on getting that done as well, especially since they have to factor in a potential brinks truck deal for Brock Purdy. Not to mention Brandon Aiyuk is there at the facility and has to wait longer because of Williams.
It's not time to panic or be that concerned with Williams, but it is slowly creeping up as the days go by without any positive sign.