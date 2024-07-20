All 49ers

What is the Strongest Position on Offense for the 49ers in 2024?

The greatest strength on the offense for the 49ers has shifted in the last year as they head into the 2024 season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) stands next to wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after the 49ers picked up a first down near the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) stands next to wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after the 49ers picked up a first down near the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the best, if not the best, offenses in the NFL.

So many players are All-Pro or Pro Bowl caliber with a fantastic head coach and play caller in Kyle Shanahan to get the most out of them. Christian McCaffrey is arguably their best player on offense since he is the motor.

But the 49ers' offense is more than one player. It stems from their position groups. The quality of depth along with top end players is stronger at one position than others. Running back was arguably viewed as the strongest because of McCaffrey and the solid depth behind him, but I think that has shifted.

So what is the strongest position on offense for the 49ers in 2024?

It easily is wide receiver. The combination of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings makes for one of the best trios in the NFL. Now the 49ers have Ricky Pearsall who should be able to give meaningful snaps as well.

You could make the case that running back is their strongest position group, which I would also include Kyle Juszczyk there. McCaffrey is clearly the best skill player, then there is a solid backup in Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason. Running the ball is the strength of the 49ers' offense, so naturally it should be running back.

But I view running back as a singular force because of McCaffrey. No one else really contributes since he is the one that does everything as a workhorse. The receivers are all key contributors who aid so much in both the pass and run game.

Plus, I think the 49ers will have an uptick in passing the ball to showcase that their receivers truly are legit. I like wide receiver as the strongest position on the 49ers' offense this year.

