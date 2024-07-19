PFF: Drafting Ricky Pearsall was the 49ers' Best Move of the Offseason
The 49ers had a controversial offseason.
They didn't necessarily get better. And they didn't extend Brandon Aiyuk's contract, either. Instead, they drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 even though they didn't give him a first-round grade. They reached for him. And they took him just in case Aiyuk holds out into the season the way Colts running back Jonathan Taylor did last season.
When the 49ers drafted Pearsall, most analysts criticized the move because he doesn't fix a weakness or make the team better now. Pro Football Focus loved the pick, though.
"Perhaps some felt that drafting wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was overkill for the 49ers' receiver room or was done so in a way that may have alienated Brandon Aiyuk, but the move was brilliant," wrote PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema. "At that point in the draft, wide receiver was the best talent value. By drafting Pearsall, San Francisco gave itself a backup if Aiyuk did end up being traded. And if Aiyuk was back in the fold, they’d have an even deeper and more talented offense. Pearsall can play all three receiver spots with skill, speed and toughness."
I disagree that Pearsall was the best talent value at pick no. 31. No team gave him a first-round grade. And barring injury, he won't play offense for the 49ers next season. He'll return punts if he's healthy -- he's currently on the NFI List. Jauan Jennings is the no. 3 receiver. He just got an extension and he's healthy.
Instead of reaching for a wide receiver, the 49ers could have taken a defensive back -- either Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Kamari Lassiter or Max Melton. Defensive back was a major need for the 49ers, which is why they took Renardo Green with the final pick in Round 2. Green seems good, but one of the other defensive backs would have been better.