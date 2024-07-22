What is the Strongest Position on the 49ers Defense in 2024?
The defense of the San Francisco 49ers has always been their greatest strength.
It's never been the offense until 2023 ever since 2019. The pass rush of the 49ers has always been a force, but that does not mean that the defensive line has always been the greatest position group on defense.
In 2019 it was easily the defensive line, then it shifted to cornerback in 2020, then linebacker in 2021 and 2022. As for 2023, I'd like to still give the nod to the linebacker position as the best, but it really did feel like a tossup. Going into 2024, the greatest strength on the 49ers' defense has once again shifted.
The strongest position on the defense for the 49ers in 2024 is back with their defensive line. That may come off as a bold take since the 49ers completely overhauled the position. Only Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave are the returning impactful players there.
However, I think the defensive line will find itself to be a dominant force again. The overhaul they made this offseason was extremely necessary. It starts with the addition of Leonard Floyd. The 49ers desperately needed an edge rusher opposite of Bosa who can actually be efficient.
He is exactly that player who should have little doubt when it comes to delivering. Acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins should even be an upgrade. He fills in for Arik Armstead, which the analytics would prove that both players put up similar production. Except Collins is actually available.
Having a player in the middle who is there consistently will help, then comes the depth they added with Jordan Elliot and Yetur Gratos-Matos. All of these players should provide instant upgrades from everyone who departed this offseason, which will allow the defensive line to be the greatest strength on defense again.
It can't be linebacker without Dre Greenlaw, safety is unstable, and cornerback is unclear outside of Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward. I like the defensive line to be the greatest strength for the 49ers in 2024.