Jaguars Place Arik Armstead on PUP List, 49ers Smart for Cutting Him
Now we see exactly why the 49ers released Arik Armstead this offseason.
The Jacksonville Jaguars just placed Armstead on the Physically Unable to Perform List. Armstead reportedly is still recovering from offseason knee surgery and could miss the beginning of the season.
"Not so much in training camp, I'm looking down in December and January, what it looks like toward the end of the season," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson recently said of Armstead's return. "You need guys like that. I can only say so much but when you turn it over to the players and the guys that have been there, done that, it means more coming from them."
Before the 49ers released Armstead, they asked him to take a salary reduction that would pay him $6 million in 2024, which is well below his market value. After the 49ers released him, he signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal with Jacksonville. The Jaguars surely thought they got a premier defensive tackle at a discount, but his body seems to be breaking down.
When healthy, Armstead was the best run-stuffer on a 49ers defense that struggled at times to stop the rush last season. So releasing him was risky. But if he won't be healthy until December, the 49ers had to move on.
And it's beginning to seem like Armstead never will be 100 percent healthy again. In addition to his recent knee injury, he also has plantar fasciitis which never really goes away. So the 49ers look smart right now.