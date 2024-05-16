What is the Toughest Stretch of Games on the 49ers' 2024 Schedule?
The NFL schedule release is the final exciting event in the offseason.
What makes it so exciting is seeing how many primetime games a team gets and when a team will face a riveting opponent. For the San Francisco 49ers, they received six primetime games and a glorious midseason Bye week.
That midseason Bye week is sure to prove useful for the 49ers because it occurs right before their toughest stretch of games. The toughest stretch on the 49ers' 2024 schedule is from Week 12 to Week 17. Multiple factors come into play as to why these six games are their toughest stretch.
It all begins in Week 12 when the 49ers hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers. The game takes place right before Thanksgiving, so the weather is sure to be a cold one at Lambeau Field. West coast teams generally don't do well in the cold and the 49ers will have to deal with it against a presumed tough Packers team.
Following that matchup, the 49ers will be visitors again to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. So, the 49ers have back-to-back games in cold weather cities. That alone will play a factor that can prove annoying for the 49ers to endure. And while the Bills are likely not going to be at their strongest, they still have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen.
Next up is the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Now, the Bears aren't this elite team, but they might actually be a fairly tough opponent. And if they aren't, they might feel tough anyways to the 49ers because of their back-to-back road games against difficult opponents. The 49ers could be feeling drained at this point in the season. Not to mention it is their fifth game since their Bye week.
After the battle with the Bears is over, the 49ers must turn around quickly to host the Los Angeles Rams. It will be their second matchup of the season with the Rams. The 49ers have owned the Rams in the regular season since 2019, but the Rams will always be a tough outing, especially on a short week. Again, attrition will be key here for the 49ers given their preceding weeks.
In Week 16, the 49ers fly back to the east coast to face the Miami Dolphins. The last time these two teams faced off the 49ers destroyed them and made Tyreek Hill look pedestrian. But that was with DeMeco Ryans as the defensive coordinator. Plus, Tua Tagovailoa was insanely inaccurate that day. Playing at home and maybe more polished can be the difference maker here. Luckily, the 49ers will have extra time for this matchup.
Last but not least, the 49ers face the Detroit Lions in Week 17 on Monday Night Football at home for an NFC championship rematch. This game could prove to be pivotal for playoff seeding. Both teams will have all the motivation in the world for this game, but it is the Lion who will undoubtedly have the edge there given how they blew a 24-7 halftime lead in the conference championship. It won't be easy for the 49ers.