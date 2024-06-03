All 49ers

What Justin Jefferson's Extension Means for Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers

The wide receiver market officially has exploded.

Grant Cohn

Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs onto the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
This is great news for Brandon Aiyuk, but not so much for the 49ers.

The Minnesota Vikings just gave star wide receiver Justin Jefferson a four-year, $140 million extension with $110 million in total guarantees, according to Adam Schefter. That's a whopping $35 million per season, which makes Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, surpassing Nick Bosa, who earns $34 million per season from the 49ers.

And that means the wide receiver market officially has exploded. It's now the second-highest-paid position in the NFL after quarterback. The last time the 49ers gave a wide receiver a mega extension, it was three years when they gave Deebo Samuel less than $24 million per season. Those were simpler times.

Now Aiyuk confidently can say he's worth no less than $30 million per season given what other wide receivers are getting paid. He probably feels he'd be worth $35 million per season if got all the targets Jefferson gets.

So if the 49ers hoped Aiyuk would cut them a break and give them a discount, they can forget about it. His price tag just went up. Now they have to decide if they think he's worth $30 million per season to them. And the correct answer is no. No receiver is worth $30 million to them, because they throw the ball so infrequently and they spread the targets around.

The 49ers should have traded Aiyuk before the draft. Instead, they held onto him so they can potentially force him to play on his fifth-year option, which makes them look cheap.

What a tough position the 49ers have put themselves in.

Grant Cohn

