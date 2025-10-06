What Mac Jones would have to do to take Brock Purdy's job on the 49ers
Let's be clear -- the 49ers don't have a quarterback controversy just yet.
Sure, Brock Purdy has lost four of his past five starts and while throwing eight interceptions in those games, and Mac Jones is undefeated in three starts with the 49ers, and has thrown just one pick while leading the league in pass attempts per game. There's that.
But, the 49ers don't have to choose between the quarterback getting paid $53 million per season (Purdy) and the one getting paid $4 million per season (Jones), because Purdy is injured. He couldn't play even if the 49ers wanted him to. And now that they've rushed him back onto the field and made the injury worse, they can keep him on the bench as long as they want.
If Jones continues to play well and the 49ers keep winning, they can say that Purdy's toe is taking longer than expected to heal and that they want to be extremely cautious to make sure it heals completely before he returns so he doesn't suffer any setbacks like he did against the Jaguars.
That means if Purdy's toe is healed in a month but Jones is still undefeated, the 49ers can lie and tell people that Purdy is still rehabbing. That way, people won't ask the 49ers uncomfortable questions about their quarterbacks.
So what would Jones have to do to actually take Purdy's job? Remember, the 49ers just gave Purdy a five-year, $265 million contract extension a few months ago. Technically, he's signed through 2030, although his deal isn't fully guaranteed.
If Jones were to run the table but lose in the first round of the playoffs, would he become the starter permanently? Or what if he goes to the Super Bowl and loses like Purdy did?
Given the financial commitment the 49ers just made to Purdy, I'm guessing it would take a Super Bowl victory for Jones to take his job. And that's not completely out of the question.
In 1999, the Rams signed Trent Green to a four-year deal. Then, he injured his knee in the preseason, Kurt Warner became the starter, won the Super Bowl and took his job. The Rams traded Green two years later.
In 2001, the Patriots signed Drew Bledsoe to an unprecedented 10-year extension. Then, he got injured two weeks into his new deal, Tom Brady became the starter, won the Super Bowl and took his job. The Patriots traded Bledsoe a year later.
So if Jones wins the Super Bowl, he'll make the 49ers' decision for them.