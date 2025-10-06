All 49ers

What Mac Jones would have to do to take Brock Purdy's job on the 49ers

Things change quickly in the NFL.

Grant Cohn

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10).
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Let's be clear -- the 49ers don't have a quarterback controversy just yet.

Sure, Brock Purdy has lost four of his past five starts and while throwing eight interceptions in those games, and Mac Jones is undefeated in three starts with the 49ers, and has thrown just one pick while leading the league in pass attempts per game. There's that.

But, the 49ers don't have to choose between the quarterback getting paid $53 million per season (Purdy) and the one getting paid $4 million per season (Jones), because Purdy is injured. He couldn't play even if the 49ers wanted him to. And now that they've rushed him back onto the field and made the injury worse, they can keep him on the bench as long as they want.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13).
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13). / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If Jones continues to play well and the 49ers keep winning, they can say that Purdy's toe is taking longer than expected to heal and that they want to be extremely cautious to make sure it heals completely before he returns so he doesn't suffer any setbacks like he did against the Jaguars.

That means if Purdy's toe is healed in a month but Jones is still undefeated, the 49ers can lie and tell people that Purdy is still rehabbing. That way, people won't ask the 49ers uncomfortable questions about their quarterbacks.

So what would Jones have to do to actually take Purdy's job? Remember, the 49ers just gave Purdy a five-year, $265 million contract extension a few months ago. Technically, he's signed through 2030, although his deal isn't fully guaranteed.

If Jones were to run the table but lose in the first round of the playoffs, would he become the starter permanently? Or what if he goes to the Super Bowl and loses like Purdy did?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10).
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Given the financial commitment the 49ers just made to Purdy, I'm guessing it would take a Super Bowl victory for Jones to take his job. And that's not completely out of the question.

In 1999, the Rams signed Trent Green to a four-year deal. Then, he injured his knee in the preseason, Kurt Warner became the starter, won the Super Bowl and took his job. The Rams traded Green two years later.

In 2001, the Patriots signed Drew Bledsoe to an unprecedented 10-year extension. Then, he got injured two weeks into his new deal, Tom Brady became the starter, won the Super Bowl and took his job. The Patriots traded Bledsoe a year later.

So if Jones wins the Super Bowl, he'll make the 49ers' decision for them.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News